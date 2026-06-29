Clarence Thomas Laughed Away This Pestering Reporter Looking for a SCOTUS Scoop

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas laughed off pestering MSNOW reporter Mychael Schnell on Monday afternoon, who repeatedly asked the justice to reveal information about his meetings on Capitol Hill and upcoming decisions ahead of tomorrow’s end of term.

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NEW: Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas just walked through the House side of the Capitol.



He didn’t say why he was here. But told me he was meeting with “nobody.”



I said tomorrow will be a big day at the court. “I guess so,” he responded.



Would he give a sneak peak of… pic.twitter.com/BjtAiffDJe — Mychael Schnell (@mychaelschnell) June 29, 2026

Why are you berating a Supreme Court Justice to leak legal decisions to you? This may be the most retarded ambush attempt I’ve ever seen. You should be embarrassed. https://t.co/MeQf4prIEk — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 29, 2026

Epic levels of unbotheredness. "Just walking." https://t.co/ZalU7uRJi2 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 29, 2026

Multiple high-profile cases will be decided tomorrow, including two cases to decide the future of trans athletes competing in women’s sports and one NRSC lawsuit to dictate potential campaign finance changes.

In perhaps the most important Supreme Court case since the 2022 Dobbs decision, SCOTUS will hand down a decision as to whether or not President Donald Trump is able to end the practice of birthright citizenship.

A win for Trump would give a massive victory to immigration restrictionists inside of the GOP who hope to clamp down on birth tourism and de-incentivize illegal border crossings. A loss would mark a second significant defeat for the Trump administration at the hands of the Supreme Court similar to that of Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump, which ended the administration’s tariff initiative in February.

Should the case go in favor of the Trump administration, Thomas will likely be a key figure in having ended birthright citizenship in the United States.

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