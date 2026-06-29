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Clarence Thomas Laughed Away This Pestering Reporter Looking for a SCOTUS Scoop

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 29, 2026 6:00 PM
Clarence Thomas Laughed Away This Pestering Reporter Looking for a SCOTUS Scoop
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas laughed off pestering MSNOW reporter Mychael Schnell on Monday afternoon, who repeatedly asked the justice to reveal information about his meetings on Capitol Hill and upcoming decisions ahead of tomorrow’s end of term.

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Multiple high-profile cases will be decided tomorrow, including two cases to decide the future of trans athletes competing in women’s sports and one NRSC lawsuit to dictate potential campaign finance changes.

In perhaps the most important Supreme Court case since the 2022 Dobbs decision, SCOTUS will hand down a decision as to whether or not President Donald Trump is able to end the practice of birthright citizenship.

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DONALD TRUMP JUSTICE CLARENCE THOMAS SUPREME COURT TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

A win for Trump would give a massive victory to immigration restrictionists inside of the GOP who hope to clamp down on birth tourism and de-incentivize illegal border crossings. A loss would mark a second significant defeat for the Trump administration at the hands of the Supreme Court similar to that of Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump, which ended the administration’s tariff initiative in February.

Should the case go in favor of the Trump administration, Thomas will likely be a key figure in having ended birthright citizenship in the United States.

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