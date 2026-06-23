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Deranged Vandals Force Authorities to Implement New Security Measures Around Reflecting Pool

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 23, 2026 9:00 PM
Deranged Vandals Force Authorities to Implement New Security Measures Around Reflecting Pool
AP Photo/Rahmat Gul

Security measures have been increased at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool after a number of vandals have been arrested for defacing and destroying the sealant used to repair the aging monument.

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A chain-linked fence as well as mobile surveillance cameras have been stationed surrounding the Pool as workers begin the minimal repairs needed to fix the destroyed portions of the renovation.

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ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CRIME DONALD TRUMP NATIONAL SECURITY AMERICA 250

Authorities have announced that six separate vandals have been arrested and seven have been issued citations for their work in destroying the Pool. President Donald Trump announced that a 350 foot gash was caused by an individual with a knife who ripped the sealant “probably in the dark of night.”

Trump has assured concerned citizens that the damage will be repaired in time for the America 250 celebrations on July 4.

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