Deranged Vandals Force Authorities to Implement New Security Measures Around Reflecting Pool

Security measures have been increased at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool after a number of vandals have been arrested for defacing and destroying the sealant used to repair the aging monument.

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🚨 JUST NOW: Crews are now having to install FENCING for the Lincoln Reflecting Pool after leftists infiltrated and vandalized it — JUST to make President Trump look bad



It's nearly IMPOSSIBLE to coexist with insufferable traitors who prefer filth and dilapidation to beauty!… https://t.co/q63zV7ILoU — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 23, 2026

New AI Surveillance at Reflecting Pool pic.twitter.com/qeZKUAj2tn — CHARLIE COTTON (@hicharliecotton) June 23, 2026

Fencing going up around Reflecting Pool pic.twitter.com/a3Ord1LQ0d — CHARLIE COTTON (@hicharliecotton) June 23, 2026

A chain-linked fence as well as mobile surveillance cameras have been stationed surrounding the Pool as workers begin the minimal repairs needed to fix the destroyed portions of the renovation.

🚨 JUST IN — EXCLUSIVE: United States Park Police are investigating an “86 47” inscription on the sealant of the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool



We discovered writing just now while walking the edge of the pool.



This BS needs to end.



This comes as mobile SURVEILLANCE TOWERS… pic.twitter.com/z9aB9xf4wT — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 19, 2026

JUST IN: Trump has reportedly installed AI security cameras at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool as security is ramped up following alleged vandalism. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) June 23, 2026

Authorities have announced that six separate vandals have been arrested and seven have been issued citations for their work in destroying the Pool. President Donald Trump announced that a 350 foot gash was caused by an individual with a knife who ripped the sealant “probably in the dark of night.”

Trump has assured concerned citizens that the damage will be repaired in time for the America 250 celebrations on July 4.

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