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Tipsheet

The Biden Administration Is at the Center of a Massive Fentanyl Trafficking Scandal

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 22, 2026 5:30 PM
The Biden Administration Is at the Center of a Massive Fentanyl Trafficking Scandal
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The DEA, under President Joe Biden’s leadership, is at the center of a jaw-dropping "drugwalking" scandal that revealed the agency allowed 1.8 million fentanyl pills to be delivered, a move that a whistleblower says “100 percent got people killed.”

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According to a new report from the Associate Press, DEA investigators based out of New Mexico had allowed for illegal drugs to enter the United States unimpeded in order to “gather intelligence.” 

A 2023 investigation into a trailer park revealed a delivery of approximately 74,000 highly dangerous fentanyl pills from drug traffickers. Federal investigators had observed a similar transaction take place just days before and, according to DEA agent whistleblower David Howell, authorities “did nothing but sit back and watch.” Howell also stated that federal agents observed separate deliveries totaling 200,000 pills in early 2024, but did nothing.

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DEA FENTANYL JOE BIDEN NEW MEXICO

“We poisoned our community to make cases,” Howell told the Associated Press. “Through our own willful blindness, we get to say, ‘We don’t really know what happened to the drugs.’ But we 100% got people killed.”

The practice ultimately led to an estimated 1.8 million pills being trafficked without interference. An unnamed federal source has suggested that the number may be far higher, however, stating that “millions” of the pills entered the country. The investigation was wrapped up shortly after President Donald Trump took office, when the DEA seized over 3 million pills.

Despite Biden’s abject failure to prevent such horrific tactics from being used, his liberal media allies applauded Biden’s work on “battling street fentanyl,” with a January 2026 report from NPR claiming that Trump had “falsely” claimed that Biden was ineffectual on border security and fentanyl interdiction.

The scandal may be the worst case of law enforcement negligence since Operation Fast and Furious.

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During President Barack Obama’s tenure, Operation Fast and Furious had allowed for a countless number of firearms to end up in the hands of Mexican cartel members under a negligent move to track dangerous criminals. Many of the firearms were eventually used in high-profile crimes like the murder of CPB agent Brian Terry late in 2010.

Whistleblower advocacy group Empower Oversight has called upon Congress to investigate the scandal.

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