The Biden Administration Is at the Center of a Massive Fentanyl Trafficking Scandal

The DEA, under President Joe Biden’s leadership, is at the center of a jaw-dropping "drugwalking" scandal that revealed the agency allowed 1.8 million fentanyl pills to be delivered, a move that a whistleblower says “100 percent got people killed.”

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NEW: The DEA permitted hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills to hit the streets of New Mexico in bid to build prosecutions



“We poisoned our community to make cases,” DEA Agent David Howell tells @AP



“We 100% got people killed”



w/ @APjoshgoodman https://t.co/1tRshl8Xoa — Jim Mustian (@JimMustian) June 22, 2026

Not only did the Biden administration allow millions of illegal aliens to enter the US, they allowed fentanyl to enter and then did nothing. I marched to the White House in 2023 with families that have been devastated by fentanyl, and not one Biden official would speak to the… https://t.co/t4KYktVpZb — John Fabbricatore (@JohnE_Fabb) June 22, 2026

According to a new report from the Associate Press, DEA investigators based out of New Mexico had allowed for illegal drugs to enter the United States unimpeded in order to “gather intelligence.”

A 2023 investigation into a trailer park revealed a delivery of approximately 74,000 highly dangerous fentanyl pills from drug traffickers. Federal investigators had observed a similar transaction take place just days before and, according to DEA agent whistleblower David Howell, authorities “did nothing but sit back and watch.” Howell also stated that federal agents observed separate deliveries totaling 200,000 pills in early 2024, but did nothing.

“We poisoned our community to make cases,” Howell told the Associated Press. “Through our own willful blindness, we get to say, ‘We don’t really know what happened to the drugs.’ But we 100% got people killed.”

The practice ultimately led to an estimated 1.8 million pills being trafficked without interference. An unnamed federal source has suggested that the number may be far higher, however, stating that “millions” of the pills entered the country. The investigation was wrapped up shortly after President Donald Trump took office, when the DEA seized over 3 million pills.

Despite Biden’s abject failure to prevent such horrific tactics from being used, his liberal media allies applauded Biden’s work on “battling street fentanyl,” with a January 2026 report from NPR claiming that Trump had “falsely” claimed that Biden was ineffectual on border security and fentanyl interdiction.

The scandal may be the worst case of law enforcement negligence since Operation Fast and Furious.

As @ChuckGrassley’s lead line attorney to investigate Operation Fast and Furious, I can say the Biden Administration’s fentanyl Fast and Furious is just as big of a scandal. @EMPOWR_us is proud to represent Special Agent David Howell, and we hope Congress and the @JusticeOIG will… https://t.co/EP0J16HJyE pic.twitter.com/1kOGG0zxXT — Tristan Leavitt (@tristanleavitt) June 22, 2026

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During President Barack Obama’s tenure, Operation Fast and Furious had allowed for a countless number of firearms to end up in the hands of Mexican cartel members under a negligent move to track dangerous criminals. Many of the firearms were eventually used in high-profile crimes like the murder of CPB agent Brian Terry late in 2010.

Whistleblower advocacy group Empower Oversight has called upon Congress to investigate the scandal.

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