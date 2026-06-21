Were Democrats Always This Dumb?
Were Democrats Always This Dumb?
Fathers Who Stay
Fathers Who Stay
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 325: God's Greatest Quotes From the Torah
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 325: God's Greatest Quotes From the Torah
What Democrats Have Done to a Once-Great American City
What Democrats Have Done to a Once-Great American City
What We Celebrate
What We Celebrate
Christian Giants Stand Up to Pride
Christian Giants Stand Up to Pride
The Reactions to This Trump Podcast Quote Have Been Absolutely Hilarious
The Reactions to This Trump Podcast Quote Have Been Absolutely Hilarious
Honoring the Fathers Who Shape Our Lives
Honoring the Fathers Who Shape Our Lives
The Pastors and the American Revolution
The Pastors and the American Revolution
‘Unlocking’ the Charlie Kirk Generation
‘Unlocking’ the Charlie Kirk Generation
Canadian Museum for Human Rights Faces Backlash Over Anti-Zionist 'Nakba' Exhibit
Canadian Museum for Human Rights Faces Backlash Over Anti-Zionist 'Nakba' Exhibit
The Government Can't Make You Say It
The Government Can't Make You Say It
Woman Sentenced to 21 Months for Scamming Disaster and COVID-19 Fraud Relief
Woman Sentenced to 21 Months for Scamming Disaster and COVID-19 Fraud Relief
VIP
The Vibe Shift at the World Cup Has Been Insane
The Vibe Shift at the World Cup Has Been Insane
Tipsheet

Trump Issues New Warning to Keep Iran in Line on the Strait of Hormuz

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 21, 2026 9:45 AM
Trump Issues New Warning to Keep Iran in Line on the Strait of Hormuz
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President Donald Trump has issued a new threat to hold the Islamic Republic of Iran to their end of the peace deal, telling Fox News that "he holds the cards” as the landscape in the region shifts.

Advertisement

Trump indicated that the United States “maintains a variety of options if the Iranians don't make these serious commitments at the negotiating table” and that U.S. forces could become the “Guardian Angel” of the Strait of Hormuz, charging a 20 percent toll on oil traveling through the waterway.

"If they don't make a deal, we'll collect tolls," Trump told Fox’s Trey Yingst. 

His warning on Iranian activity in the Strait was coupled by one to Iran's Hezbollah proxy operating in Lebanon. Trump said on social media that Iran will be targeted "very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder" early on Sunday morning.

His stern warning comes just as Vice President JD Vance and the U.S. peace delegation met with Iranian representatives to finalize the agreement made earlier this week in the Memorandum of Understanding that ended the conflict.

Recommended

The Reactions to This Trump Podcast Quote Have Been Absolutely Hilarious Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP FOX NEWS IRAN JD VANCE

The Iranians have already attempted, and failed, to throw weight on the Strait of Hormuz in violation of the deal by declaring the shipping lane closed on June 20. The claim was an apparent bluff, as no merchant shipping was disrupted according to CENTCOM.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Reactions to This Trump Podcast Quote Have Been Absolutely Hilarious Joseph Chalfant
What Democrats Have Done to a Once-Great American City Mark Lewis
Were Democrats Always This Dumb? Derek Hunter
A Civil War Is Brewing Amongst Texas Democrats Over James Talarico's Candidacy Joseph Chalfant
The Vibe Shift at the World Cup Has Been Insane Joseph Chalfant
Trump Just Slapped Down This Iranian Scheme for Strait of Hormuz Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Reactions to This Trump Podcast Quote Have Been Absolutely Hilarious Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement