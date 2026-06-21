Trump Issues New Warning to Keep Iran in Line on the Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump has issued a new threat to hold the Islamic Republic of Iran to their end of the peace deal, telling Fox News that "he holds the cards” as the landscape in the region shifts.

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.@POTUS, on a call with @TreyYingst, reacts to the Iranians threatening to close the Strait of Hormuz:



"President Trump telling Fox News that the U.S. may take over the strait in the future, if they have to... and the President said, ultimately, that would involve the U.S.… pic.twitter.com/h9MVtMxKtm — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 21, 2026

Trump indicated that the United States “maintains a variety of options if the Iranians don't make these serious commitments at the negotiating table” and that U.S. forces could become the “Guardian Angel” of the Strait of Hormuz, charging a 20 percent toll on oil traveling through the waterway.

"If they don't make a deal, we'll collect tolls," Trump told Fox’s Trey Yingst.

President Trump told me the United States could become the "Guardian Angel" of the Strait of Hormuz and take 20% of the oil.



"We may take over the Strait, if we have to," President Trump told Fox News. "I'll blow the sh*t out of them."



"If they don't make a deal, we'll collect… — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) June 21, 2026

His warning on Iranian activity in the Strait was coupled by one to Iran's Hezbollah proxy operating in Lebanon. Trump said on social media that Iran will be targeted "very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder" early on Sunday morning.

His stern warning comes just as Vice President JD Vance and the U.S. peace delegation met with Iranian representatives to finalize the agreement made earlier this week in the Memorandum of Understanding that ended the conflict.

.@VP: "I think that @POTUS and the United States of America have done more to stop the conflict in Lebanon than any government anywhere in the world over the last few months, and we're going to keep on working towards it."



"What today really represents is the beginning of a… pic.twitter.com/GCoevmJORl — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 21, 2026

.@VP: "We've seen great progress over the last just couple of days in ensuring that the ceasefire holds in Lebanon... @POTUS has committed us to see a full regional ceasefire." pic.twitter.com/t7YHdU2uUr — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 21, 2026

According to Axios, citing a diplomat with knowledge on the matter, the U.S. delegation, led by U.S. Vice President JD Vance, has met with their Iranian counterparts in Switzerland. The meeting was mediated by Qatar. Additionally, Pakistan’s prime minister announced that Iran has… pic.twitter.com/cMp0j6ldZf — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 21, 2026

The Iranians have already attempted, and failed, to throw weight on the Strait of Hormuz in violation of the deal by declaring the shipping lane closed on June 20. The claim was an apparent bluff, as no merchant shipping was disrupted according to CENTCOM.

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