DHS Says Iranian World Cup Team Tried to Smuggle IRGC Members Into the United States

According to a new report from the Department of Homeland Security, members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corp attempted to smuggle themselves into the United States under the guise of the Iranian World Cup team.

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Iran reportedly attempted to smuggle members of the IRGC into the US as part of their World Cup team according to US homeland security. — WarMonitor🇺🇦🇬🇧 (@WarMonitor3) June 21, 2026

🚨 Iran’s Islamist Terror Regime tried to sneak IRGC-linked operatives into the US as part of the Iranian World Cup delegation, says Homeland Security Secretary @SecMullinDHS.



There has also been an influx of IRGC-tied operatives apprehended while attempting to enter the US via… pic.twitter.com/gQBHRewhoC — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) June 21, 2026

NEW 🔴



U.S. Homeland Security Secretary on Fox News:



Iran attempted to infiltrate members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps into the United States as part of its World Cup delegation.



“The guy trying to get on the plane yesterday had direct ties to IRGC.” — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 21, 2026

Secretary Markwayne Mullin revealed the Iranian plot on Fox News Sunday morning.

“Most teams travel with around 120 people,” Mullin said. “That’s their support staff, doctors, coaches, everybody else that comes along with them and their delegation. We accepted 53 individuals coming in. The rest of the individuals Iran tried to bring in all also had direct ties to the IRGC and aren’t their normal traveling group.”

“These games that Iran plays unfortunately makes them an adversary that you can’t trust,” Mullin added.

Iran are currently second in the Group G table after drawing their World Cup opener against New Zealand 2-2. They are set to play Belgium at 3:00 PM ET in Los Angeles. A win or draw against Belgium should place Iran as one of the Group G favorites to advance to the knockout rounds.

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