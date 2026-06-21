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Tipsheet

DHS Says Iranian World Cup Team Tried to Smuggle IRGC Members Into the United States

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 21, 2026 3:00 PM
DHS Says Iranian World Cup Team Tried to Smuggle IRGC Members Into the United States
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

According to a new report from the Department of Homeland Security, members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corp attempted to smuggle themselves into the United States under the guise of the Iranian World Cup team.

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Secretary Markwayne Mullin revealed the Iranian plot on Fox News Sunday morning.

“Most teams travel with around 120 people,” Mullin said. “That’s their support staff, doctors, coaches, everybody else that comes along with them and their delegation. We accepted 53 individuals coming in. The rest of the individuals Iran tried to bring in all also had direct ties to the IRGC and aren’t their normal traveling group.”

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IRAN NATIONAL SECURITY WORLD CUP

“These games that Iran plays unfortunately makes them an adversary that you can’t trust,” Mullin added.

Iran are currently second in the Group G table after drawing their World Cup opener against New Zealand 2-2. They are set to play Belgium at 3:00 PM ET in Los Angeles. A win or draw against Belgium should place Iran as one of the Group G favorites to advance to the knockout rounds.

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