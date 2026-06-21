Fathers Who Stay
Fathers Who Stay
More Than 20 Shot in Chicago Over Weekend As Trump Offers Help
More Than 20 Shot in Chicago Over Weekend As Trump Offers Help
VIP
This NYT Father's Day Article Will Make You Vomit
This NYT Father's Day Article Will Make You Vomit
Sen. Gallego Under Fire for Using Campaign Cash on Super Bowl Tickets, Family Travel
Sen. Gallego Under Fire for Using Campaign Cash on Super Bowl Tickets, Family...
This Golfer's Dad Got a Perfect Father's Day Gift at the U.S. Open
This Golfer's Dad Got a Perfect Father's Day Gift at the U.S. Open
VIP
Toronto Star Columnist Wants to Abolish Father's Day
Toronto Star Columnist Wants to Abolish Father's Day
DHS Says Iranian World Cup Team Tried to Smuggle IRGC Members Into the United States
DHS Says Iranian World Cup Team Tried to Smuggle IRGC Members Into the...
Minnesota Attorney General Ellison Storms Off When Asked About Minnesota's Billions in Fraud
Minnesota Attorney General Ellison Storms Off When Asked About Minnesota's Billions in Fra...
Trump Just Confirmed These Rumors About UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer
Trump Just Confirmed These Rumors About UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer
The Reactions to This Trump Podcast Quote Have Been Absolutely Hilarious
The Reactions to This Trump Podcast Quote Have Been Absolutely Hilarious
Trump Issues New Warning to Keep Iran in Line on the Strait of Hormuz
Trump Issues New Warning to Keep Iran in Line on the Strait of...
Honoring the Fathers Who Shape Our Lives
Honoring the Fathers Who Shape Our Lives
The Pastors and the American Revolution
The Pastors and the American Revolution
‘Unlocking’ the Charlie Kirk Generation
‘Unlocking’ the Charlie Kirk Generation
Tipsheet

Colombia's Socialist Despot Blames Israel After Electoral Loss to Trump-Backed Candidate

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 21, 2026 8:35 PM
Colombia's Socialist Despot Blames Israel After Electoral Loss to Trump-Backed Candidate
AP Photo/Martin Mejia

The right-wing Trump-backed Colombian presidential candidate Abelardo de la Espriella narrowly defeated President Gustavo Petro’s handpicked hyper-leftist successor Iván Cepeda. Petro’s response has been…interesting.

Advertisement

Petro spent the night complaining about supposed "irregularities" in the election and reportedly blamed “foreign interference” from Israel for the loss, and thus “neither [candidate] can be proclaimed president.”

Recommended

Were Democrats Always This Dumb? Derek Hunter
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS COLOMBIA CONSERVATISM DONALD TRUMP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Meanwhile, regional heads of state have moved forward to congratulate de la Espriella on his victory, stating that his victory means a “new stage of freedom begins for Colombia.”

Advertisement

The latest victory means that yet another right-wing figure has ascended to power in South America, marking a continuation of the political shift in the region.

Barring interference from Petro and his Historic Pact allies, de la Espriella will assume office on August 7.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Were Democrats Always This Dumb? Derek Hunter
Minnesota Attorney General Ellison Storms Off When Asked About Minnesota's Billions in Fraud Scott McClallen
What Democrats Have Done to a Once-Great American City Mark Lewis
More Than 20 Shot in Chicago Over Weekend As Trump Offers Help Scott McClallen
DHS Says Iranian World Cup Team Tried to Smuggle IRGC Members Into the United States Joseph Chalfant
This Golfer's Dad Got a Perfect Father's Day Gift at the U.S. Open Joseph Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Were Democrats Always This Dumb? Derek Hunter
Advertisement