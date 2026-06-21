Colombia's Socialist Despot Blames Israel After Electoral Loss to Trump-Backed Candidate

The right-wing Trump-backed Colombian presidential candidate Abelardo de la Espriella narrowly defeated President Gustavo Petro’s handpicked hyper-leftist successor Iván Cepeda. Petro’s response has been…interesting.

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JUST IN: 🇨🇴 Trump-endorsed Abelardo de la Espriella officially wins Colombia's presidential election. pic.twitter.com/4ZGXijXFbw — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) June 21, 2026

EL TIGRE: Trump-backed conservative outsider looks to crush cartels and end Colombia's socialist era in Sunday's presidential runoff.



Abelardo de la Espriella has built his campaign on law and order, anti-cartel crackdowns, and rebuilding the U.S.-Colombia relationship —… pic.twitter.com/bNh2RZ7qPY — Fox News World (@FNCGlobalNews) June 21, 2026

Abelardo de la Espriella, who was endorsed by U.S. President Donald Trump, has won Colombia’s presidential election, according to EFE. pic.twitter.com/AjhvwGuaPV — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 21, 2026

Colombians are now flooding the streets to celebrate the fall of socialism pic.twitter.com/7xsGvcGsgr — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 21, 2026

Petro spent the night complaining about supposed "irregularities" in the election and reportedly blamed “foreign interference” from Israel for the loss, and thus “neither [candidate] can be proclaimed president.”

Colombian President Gustavo Petro says he does not recognize the results of the Colombian election, accusing Israel of compromising Colombia's election software — Faytuks Network (@FaytuksNetwork) June 21, 2026

Informe de testigos digitales.



Está subiendo la registraduría formularios E14 sin firmas de jurados.



Esas mesas deben ser de inmediato impugnadas es estricto que los formularios vayan firmados por los formularios E14.



La votación casi empatada, nadie llega al 50% obliga a… pic.twitter.com/JusU3kgcWU — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) June 21, 2026

Colombian President Gustavo Petro declares the results of the ongoing Presidential Runoff Election to be invalid, following the loss of left-wing ruling party candidate Iván Cepeda and close win of Trump-backed far-right candidate Abelardo de la Espriella. Petro claims that… pic.twitter.com/92hiJ96eUD — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 21, 2026

Meanwhile, regional heads of state have moved forward to congratulate de la Espriella on his victory, stating that his victory means a “new stage of freedom begins for Colombia.”

EL LEÓN Y EL TIGRE RUGEN EN LATINOAMÉRICA...!!!



Felicito enormemente a @ABDELAESPRIELLA por su histórica victoria en Colombia.



Hoy la mayoría de los colombianos eligieron el camino de la libertad económica, la prosperidad, la seguridad implacable y decirle BASTA al crimen… — Javier Milei (@JMilei) June 21, 2026

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Felicito a Abelardo De la Espriella, Presidente Electo de Colombia, por su gran triunfo electoral. Comienza una nueva etapa de libertad para Colombia que les permitirá recuperar la seguridad y la prosperidad. Firme por la Patria @ABDELAESPRIELLA !! — José Antonio Kast Rist (@PresidenteKast) June 21, 2026

The latest victory means that yet another right-wing figure has ascended to power in South America, marking a continuation of the political shift in the region.

A right wing wave of governments in South America via @DatosAme24



June 2023:

🔴Left wing: 10

🔵Right wing: 3



June 2026:

🔵Right wing: 7 (+4)

🔴Left wing: 6 (-4) https://t.co/jMzPwokz4k pic.twitter.com/GHpFVVqKFx — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) June 21, 2026

Barring interference from Petro and his Historic Pact allies, de la Espriella will assume office on August 7.

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