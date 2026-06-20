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Tipsheet

Why Are the Iranians Lying About Closing the Strait of Hormuz?

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 20, 2026 12:30 PM
Why Are the Iranians Lying About Closing the Strait of Hormuz?
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File

The Islamic Republic of Iran has announced that they have closed the Strait of Hormuz. The reality on the ground shows that ships continue to travel through the waterway unimpeded, with U.S. naval assets in the region confirming that the Strait is completely open.

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A peace deal was penned just days ago to bring an end to the conflict between the United States and Iran that was set to keep the Strait permanently open. The Iranians seem to have vocally turned back on that provision of the deal quite quickly, but have yet to actually enforce the closure.

“Safe passage through the international waterway remained intact today as 55 merchant ships transited, moving large amounts of cargo and more than 17 million barrels of oil to global markets,” CENTCOM said in a statement on social media.

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Related:

IRAN MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY

An audio transmission sent by the IRGC to maritime traders in the region claims that the faked closure was in response to an alleged ceasefire violation by Israel.

There have been no reports of action taken against any vessel attempting to navigate through the Strait.

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