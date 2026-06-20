Why Are the Iranians Lying About Closing the Strait of Hormuz?

The Islamic Republic of Iran has announced that they have closed the Strait of Hormuz. The reality on the ground shows that ships continue to travel through the waterway unimpeded, with U.S. naval assets in the region confirming that the Strait is completely open.

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Despite the announced closure of the Strait of Hormuz by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Navy (IRGC-N), vessel traffic appears to be continuing, with several vessels using both the Iranian and U.S. announced traffic separation schemes. pic.twitter.com/05fjVSSaYE — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 20, 2026

🚨 JUST NOW: Iran caught LYING that they "closed" the Strait of Hormuz again



CENTCOM: "Commercial ship traffic in the Strait of Hormuz increased June 20 as U.S. forces continued operating in the general area to support freedom of navigation."



"Safe passage through the… pic.twitter.com/J9ubujSX4N — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 20, 2026

A peace deal was penned just days ago to bring an end to the conflict between the United States and Iran that was set to keep the Strait permanently open. The Iranians seem to have vocally turned back on that provision of the deal quite quickly, but have yet to actually enforce the closure.

“Safe passage through the international waterway remained intact today as 55 merchant ships transited, moving large amounts of cargo and more than 17 million barrels of oil to global markets,” CENTCOM said in a statement on social media.

An audio transmission sent by the IRGC to maritime traders in the region claims that the faked closure was in response to an alleged ceasefire violation by Israel.

Audio posted by @_MartinKelly_ of an Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Navy broadcast earlier from the Strait of Hormuz announces to all vessels that the Strait is closed warning that the security of any vessel who approaches will be at risk. pic.twitter.com/nbA29pyH6q — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 20, 2026

Iran’s military has announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz in response to Israeli strikes in Lebanon that it says constitute a “blatant breach” of the Memorandum of Understanding ending the war.



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/qsfoKOYEhz — AF Post (@AFpost) June 20, 2026

There have been no reports of action taken against any vessel attempting to navigate through the Strait.

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