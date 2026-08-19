'Barbara in Michigan' Took Joe Biden to the Woodshed on CSPAN Today

It’s not exciting television for most, but when CSPAN’s Washington Journal opens the lines, it could be entertaining. In fact, over the past few years, it’s made this public access network better with some callers who have taken no prisoners regarding trashing Democrats. It can get a little out of hand.

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Today, “Barbara from Michigan, Independent line” took former President Joe Biden to the cleaners. The topic was financial security and whether people feel better than they were four years ago — a run-of-the-mill question. She did not hold back.

Barbara was a black former state social worker, and she took umbrage from what I’m assuming were previous callers who thought the Biden years were better.

💥NEW: Independent Black C-SPAN Caller *GOES NUCLEAR* on Joe Biden💥



"Our economy was in HORRIBLE shape under Biden! Biden was one of the most RACIST, EVIL, ANTI-BLACK people in the history of this country since Woodrow Wilson! He HATED black people — and the media did NOT… pic.twitter.com/2jNd4MrECo — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) August 19, 2026

Our economy was in horrible shape under Biden! Biden was one of the most racist, evil, anti-black people in the history of this country since Woodrow Wilson. He hated black people — and the media did not report it.

First, holy hell. Second, I don’t think Barbara is an independent. She sounds Republican to me. Still, where’s the lie? For now, gas prices, which will eventually come down, are inflated due to our operations in Iran and the Strait of Hormuz. Some aspects of the cost of living are too high, but overall, the Biden years were marked by economic torpor. Inflation was inexcusably high, but it’s nice to see we have folks who remember that Biden caused severe damage. It’ll take years to right the ship in some areas.

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