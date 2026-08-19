DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

'Barbara in Michigan' Took Joe Biden to the Woodshed on CSPAN Today

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Aug 19, 2026 3:30 PM
Advertisement
'Barbara in Michigan' Took Joe Biden to the Woodshed on CSPAN Today
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

It’s not exciting television for most, but when CSPAN’s Washington Journal opens the lines, it could be entertaining. In fact, over the past few years, it’s made this public access network better with some callers who have taken no prisoners regarding trashing Democrats. It can get a little out of hand. 

Advertisement

Today, “Barbara from Michigan, Independent line” took former President Joe Biden to the cleaners. The topic was financial security and whether people feel better than they were four years ago — a run-of-the-mill question. She did not hold back. 

Barbara was a black former state social worker, and she took umbrage from what I’m assuming were previous callers who thought the Biden years were better. 

Our economy was in horrible shape under Biden! Biden was one of the most racist, evil, anti-black people in the history of this country since Woodrow Wilson. He hated black people — and the media did not report it.

Recommended
Darline Graham Had a Brutal Moment in Last Night's SC Senate Debate Matt Vespa Zohran Mamdani Couldn’t Even Show Up to a Hearing on His Pied-À-Terre Tax. Here’s How It Went. Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

First, holy hell. Second, I don’t think Barbara is an independent. She sounds Republican to me. Still, where’s the lie? For now, gas prices, which will eventually come down, are inflated due to our operations in Iran and the Strait of Hormuz. Some aspects of the cost of living are too high, but overall, the Biden years were marked by economic torpor. Inflation was inexcusably high, but it’s nice to see we have folks who remember that Biden caused severe damage. It’ll take years to right the ship in some areas. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | ECONOMY | INFLATION | JOE BIDEN | MICHIGAN
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Darline Graham Had a Brutal Moment in Last Night's SC Senate Debate

Darline Graham Had a Brutal Moment in Last Night's SC Senate Debate

Matt Vespa
Zohran Mamdani Couldn’t Even Show Up to a Hearing on His Pied-À-Terre Tax. Here’s How It Went.

Zohran Mamdani Couldn’t Even Show Up to a Hearing on His Pied-À-Terre Tax. Here’s How It Went.

Dmitri Bolt
James Talarico Claims Black Americans Too Dumb to Get Voter ID

James Talarico Claims Black Americans Too Dumb to Get Voter ID

Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos