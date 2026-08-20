Good Riddance to John Cornyn and His Democrat Staffers

In perhaps the least surprising revelation of this campaign cycle, besides the epiphany that the guy with a Nazi tattoo turned out not to be very nice to women, was that the Deputy Legislative Director for nominally Republican Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) just enlisted in the legions of blasphemous, demonic Democrat James Talarico. For any Texans wondering if, in retrospect, they should’ve given Ken Paxton a shot instead of sticking with the incumbent, you’ve got your answer: Hell yes. This turncoat, one Jacob Smith, had a central role in developing policy for an allegedly Republican senator, yet he slid seamlessly into the camp of the imp pushing the gender mutilation of children, socialism, DEI, open borders, and gun control. But then again, Sen. John Cornyn would be on a smooth glide path to another term as a senator if he had ever done anything to stop the gender mutilation of children, socialism, DEI, open borders, and gun control — his record on these ranges from AWOL to active collaboration with the Democrats.

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So, but for Ken Paxton, Texas’s non-Cruz senator would’ve had the same policies, whether it was John Cornyn or Pete Buttigieg’s Mini-Me.

This is why we Republican voters sometimes have to take the risk of dumping the weakhearts, the losers, and the toe-shrimpers of the ruling class and their regime media overlords in favor of the based.

Talk about proving us right. Cornholio has already been reveling in the strange new respect bestowed by the Washington Post and others following his utter humiliation by the Texas GOP. The sorest of sore losers, a man offended by the uppity voters refusing to obey, he’s refused to do anything to support the Republican nominee, blocked Trump’s initiatives, and passively aggressively tweeted stuff that’s 180 degrees from the conservative Republican promise he ran on. That’s not surprising because John Cornyn is not a member of the Republican Party. He’s a member of the John Cornyn Party, and the John Cornyn Party’s platform consists solely of John Cornyn being the senator and getting all the perks, prestige, and posterior-kissing that come along with it. Texas GOP voters saw him for the phony he is, and now he hates them even more than he did before the primary — and he hated them a lot.

And he’s so bad at this. That’s one of the things that you often see with hacks like Cornyn and fellow travelers like Bill Cassidy and Thom Tillis. They’re not even good at being phonies. The first problem is they get high on their own supply, buying into what the Wormtongues are whispering in their ears, that they are great Solons, wise elder statesmen who have and deserve the respect of their lessers. Their lessers are, of course, you, me, and everybody else. To the pompous princes, elections are an unseemly imposition, and voters are impudent children who should be ignored for the first five years of their terms and then mollified with cowboy hats and cheesy ads during the election year. When I was in Texas before the primary, every other ad was about how much Cornie loved Donald Trump, how he was standing by Donald Trump, how he was the best friend of Donald Trump, and how he was kissing Donald Trump’s feet as eagerly as Dick Morris with a shoeless escort.

But nobody fell for it. Nobody believed it. Thanks to the Interwebs, we could see the truth. When he went on Spanish-language media and started talking about amnesty, we heard about it. And when he supported the Democrats’ gun control proposals, you bet we heard about it. Even now, when he tries to explain why one of his key policy advisors eagerly joined the staff of a leftist Democrat, he’s unbelievably tone-deaf. What kind of idiot would go with this word-splooge of a rationalization?

“John, only in authoritarian countries does someone else get to decide where you work. Not in Texas. Those concerned might want to channel their energy into broadening R outreach to a coalition of voters rather than just those already converted.”

Yeah, the big problem is the fascist notion that perhaps it’s not a great idea for a policy principal of a reportedly conservative Republican to not only be able to, but to choose to, fit right in on the staff of a hard-left Democrat who pushes every weird, creepy, and heretical pinko policy. How dare people try to stop this innocent staffer from getting a new job! What’s more Texas than treachery? And take that, all you Republicans who don’t want a broadened Republican outreach by embracing the DSA-approved policies of James Talarico! Fight the power, John Cornyn! Keep standing up for the rights of Republican staffers who are actually Democrats. That’s what Texans sent you to Washington for — that, and to open our borders to all Third World aliens plus to help Democrats take our guns.

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There’s pathetic, and there’s stupid, and then there’s John Cornyn.

Let’s talk about the race itself. Is this Benedict Arnold maneuver going to change the electoral calculus? No. Democrats will despise the guy for working for a Republican. Remember when Kamala Harris got Liz Cheney to endorse her? You get that same Never Trump energy going here. Everybody hates a traitor, including the side to which the traitor defects. Certainly it isn’t going to switch any Republicans. Do they imagine a thought process along the lines of “Well, some generic staffer for John Cornyn went over to Talarico and, of course, political functionaries are virtuous paragons who we should look to for moral guidance. After all, no Senate staffer would ever do anything wrong, like being caught on video after hours performing acts of unnatural love in a hearing chamber.” It’s unlikely that some anonymous flunky switching jerseys is going to make Texas Republicans decide to vote for the guy who hates meat, loves trans kids, and imagines that God is non-binary and that They mandated abortion in the Bible.

This incident also casts light on the recent stories in the regime media about older Republican staffers bewailing how young Republican staffers are all “groypers,” “fascists,” and all sorts of other designated epithets. Apparently, the real problem is that these younger staffers believe in the things that Republican voters believe in, and the old guard of phony Republican functionaries just can’t handle that. These faceless flunkies do the real work behind the scenes in Congress, and accumulate power accordingly to influence their members. Along the way, they often imagine that they themselves are important, rather than interchangeable. That’s why they probably think this is a big deal, and we just think it’s yet another routine RINO betrayal.

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Now, where does this leave the Texas race? Well, if you listen to the regime media, Texans are apparently clambering to elect the least Texan person conceivable — you couldn’t have created a less Texan homunculus in a lab using advanced AI and black magic. But let’s look at a few data points. The polls are presumptively crap, but they’re tightening, and Ken Paxton is coming in ahead sometimes. Jasmine Crockett still hasn't endorsed Talarico, and he’s got real problems with the black vote. In fact, he’s going to have to devote millions upon millions of precious dollars to try to salvage it. Then there’s anecdotal evidence. I was in Texas last week, in a fairly liberal area, and saw seven signs for the little creep; when Beto was running, the place was plastered with them.

Though not scientific, my most compelling evidence is the uniform analyses from multiple connected friends who are in touch with what’s happening in the Lone Star State. None of them — none of them — thinks this guy is going to win. In fact, they don’t think he’s going to do anywhere near as well as Beto did against Ted Cruz. Yikes. Imagine your political epitaph being “He’s no Beto.”

Oh, it’s still going to be a fight. Of course, right now people are just dancing around and positioning themselves. The real fight starts after Labor Day, and then you’re going to see a dump of opposition research on Talarico that will curl your toes. I’m not going to get specific, but you take one look at the guy, and you know it’s going to be ugly.

But this is all going to take a lot of money, and that’s a problem. The D.C. Republican establishment is still mad at Paxton for daring to dump their friend, and their short-sighted, petty, girlish anger may keep them from supporting Paxton to the extent they need to. It would be nice not to have to spend heaps of money in a Republican state, but you know what would be nicer? If we had had a Republican senator who didn’t trust his policy work to people who, at the flip of a switch, can become the deputy policy director for a hard-core leftist who embraces socialism, perversion, and blasphemy.

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That’s not too much to ask of Republican politicians, though it was apparently too much to ask of John Cornyn. Regardless of how this turns out, at least we will be rid of him come January. He will not be missed.

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