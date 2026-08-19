Stockton City Council Candidate Arrested on Five Felony Charges in Voter Fraud Case

A person running for a California town’s city council has been arrested related to a corruption case and is facing five felony charges.

San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas announced the arrest of Stockton City Council Candidate Desiree Lynch following a public corruption investigation.

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The charges allege that Lynch perjured herself by registering to vote and filing as a candidate using residential addresses where she did not live, resulting in five felony counts filed as follows:

Count 1: PC 118(A) Perjury on or about November 10, 2025

Count 2: PC 118(A) Perjury on or about February 5, 2026

Count 3: PC 118(A) Perjury on or about March 2, 2026

Count 4: Election Code 18100(A) for Causing, Procuring, or Allowing False Voter Registration on or about November 10, 2025, through and including August 17, 2026

Count 5: Election Code 18203 for Filing a False Nomination or Declaration of Candidacy on or about November 10, 2025, through and including August 17, 2026

The arrest is the culmination of an investigation by the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigations, following a referral from the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office after the June primary election.

Specifically, San Joaquin County District Attorney investigators determined that Lynch was actually residing in Lodi and North Stockton, which is City Council District 1, not District 5, as she claimed on her official voter registration and candidate filing paperwork.

The investigation revealed she used two fraudulent addresses in Stockton to fabricate residency, including listing her home at Harry’s Cocktail Lounge located at 407 E. Charter Way (E. Martin Luther King Way) and Doyle Garden Apartments located at 625 E Oak Street. Following a comprehensive six-week investigation, a criminal complaint and subsequent arrest warrant were formally filed in the San Joaquin County Superior Court.

"The integrity of our elections is the bedrock of our democratic process, and we must ensure that every election is run fairly and without fraud. By her continued deliberate acts, Desiree Lynch is robbing the voters of Stockton of a valid choice for who should represent them on the Stockton City Council. The constituents of this community deserve a representative who actually lives in their neighborhoods, not an opportunist manufacturing a fake address to cheat the system."

Lynch was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on a $100,000 bail.

If convicted on all counts, Lynch faces a maximum of six years and eight months in state prison.

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She is scheduled to appear in court on August 20, 2026, at 1:30 PM.

Anyone with information regarding this specific case is urged to contact the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigations at (209) 468-3620. Members of the community who witness or suspect potential election fraud are strongly encouraged to report the activity directly to their local law enforcement agency, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office or the District Attorney Public Integrity Unit at 209-468-2400. To report information regarding election fraud while remaining completely anonymous, call Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.

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