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Trump Slated to Be a Guest on Michael Cohen's Podcast

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Aug 19, 2026 9:30 PM
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Trump Slated to Be a Guest on Michael Cohen's Podcast
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Former President Donald Trump will give an interview to his former attorney, Michael Cohen. Yeah, I couldn’t believe it either: the attorney who became a turncoat and slammed his former boss before Congress will do an interview with Trump. Details about the sit-down were leaked, and Cohen confirmed the interview when asked (via MS Now):

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President Donald Trump is set to record an interview on Thursday with Michael Cohen, his former personal lawyer and fixer who later became a persistent public critic and the star witness in the hush money trial that led to Trump’s conviction on 34 felony counts.

The interview is scheduled to air later Thursday, according to a White House official granted anonymity to describe plans that have not been publicly announced.

After this story was published, Michael Cohen confirmed the interview and announced that it will air on a radio show he’s hosting on Thursday night, with additional excerpts on his Sunday WABC show, which is also released as a podcast.

The interview marks an extraordinary thaw in the relationship between the two men, whose rupture played out across court filings, congressional testimony and a tell-all book. 

The New York Times reported that in the summer of 2025, the two men spoke at Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey — their first known contact in years — and that Cohen believed Trump might appear on his podcast.

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Just baffling, but it could be an interesting interview. 

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | THE NEW YORK TIMES | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | WHITE HOUSE
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