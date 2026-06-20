White House UFC 250 Terror Plot Mastermind Was a DACA Recipient

New information released by a Nebraska sheriff has revealed that the mastermind behind the failed White House UFC terror plot was able to stay in the United States under a Biden-era DACA loophole.

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🚨A Nebraska sheriff says a DACA loophole helped an illegal immigrant from Mexico accused of plotting a UFC terror attack targeting President Trump remain in the U.S. | @BillMelugin_ pic.twitter.com/iZytuEAI4x — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) June 20, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: It's been stunningly revealed that a DACA LOOPHOLE allowed a WOULD-BE TERRORIST to gain legal status in America — then plot to kill President Trump and countless White House UFC attendees



END DACA!



No amnesty, period!



A Nebraska sheriff is FURIOUS, saying he should… pic.twitter.com/BbYlKqhmKj — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 20, 2026

“[Abraham] Alvarez never should have been here to begin with,” Sheriff Aaron Hanson told Fox & Friends. “He was an illegal immigrant who overstayed a visa in 2001. Unfortunately, he was granted DACA status by the Obama administration in 2014, and I think we’re seeing now how that policy placed our nation and my community at risk.”

Abraham Alvarez, the plot’s ringleader, had developed a plan to use weaponized drones and sniper teams to create a mass-casualty incident while going by the online alias “Shepard.” Authorities say that he managed to plant explosives on one drone and was creating more. He had also created a safe house at an old church in Nebraska.

Alvarez had initially entered the United States under a B2 temporary visa which he ultimately overstayed. In 2014, the DACA initiative pushed by President Barack Obama granted Alvarez legal protection from deportation.

President Donald Trump had attempted to dismantle the DACA program during his first term, but was ultimately blocked from doing so. When President Joe Biden took office, he immediately worked to provide further protections to DACA recipients to keep illegal aliens inside of the U.S..

Alvarez and his four co-conspirators face federal charges of conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit violence on White House grounds.

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