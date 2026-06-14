World-Famous Singer Oliver Tree Dies After Mid-Air Helicopter Collision

Oliver Tree, the world-famous singer-songwriter behind “Miss You” and “Life Goes On,” has died in a mid-air collision between two helicopters in Brazil.

Singer Oliver Tree has reportedly died in a helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro



Two helicopters collided in mid-air before crashing into an electric vehicle yard, killing six people



via CNN Brasil pic.twitter.com/iZfugB91dD — Dexerto (@Dexerto) June 14, 2026

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Singer Oliver Tree has died at 32 after a helicopter crash in Brazil 💔🕊️



DETAILS: https://t.co/UpaTDgB3XZ pic.twitter.com/oQuyhUsPS7 — TMZ (@TMZ) June 14, 2026

BREAKING: Reports indicate American singer Oliver Tree, was among those killed in a helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro. https://t.co/CuuhWMmXhQ pic.twitter.com/UgUOfDxAzf — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 14, 2026

#BREAKING: American singer and comedian Oliver Tree reportedly died in a mid-air helicopter crash in Brazil, multiple media outlets say. https://t.co/JF87tmp8Z8 pic.twitter.com/TxgAoImZNS — KTLA (@KTLA) June 14, 2026

Tree was born in California and had begun his career performing with dubstep artists like Skrillex before releasing his viral song “Life Goes On” in 2021. The song propelled Tree to international stardom and he would continue releasing music. He had successfully launched and was undertaking his first world tour this year, in which Brazil was a tour stop.

Authorities say that Sunday morning two helicopters collided outside of Rio de Janeiro. After the collision, the helicopters crashed into an electric vehicle parking lot and caught fire. Six people, including Tree, are reportedly dead from the incident.

Tree was 32-years-old at the time of his death.

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