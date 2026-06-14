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Tipsheet

World-Famous Singer Oliver Tree Dies After Mid-Air Helicopter Collision

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 14, 2026 3:45 PM
World-Famous Singer Oliver Tree Dies After Mid-Air Helicopter Collision
Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Oliver Tree, the world-famous singer-songwriter behind “Miss You” and “Life Goes On,” has died in a mid-air collision between two helicopters in Brazil.

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Tree was born in California and had begun his career performing with dubstep artists like Skrillex before releasing his viral song “Life Goes On” in 2021. The song propelled Tree to international stardom and he would continue releasing music. He had successfully launched and was undertaking his first world tour this year, in which Brazil was a tour stop.

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BRAZIL CALIFORNIA ENTERTAINMENT MUSIC NEWSWEEK

Authorities say that Sunday morning two helicopters collided outside of Rio de Janeiro. After the collision, the helicopters crashed into an electric vehicle parking lot and caught fire. Six people, including Tree, are reportedly dead from the incident.

Tree was 32-years-old at the time of his death.

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