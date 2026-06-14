Trump Confirms That Iranian Peace Deal Will Proceed Despite Last-Minute Air Strikes

President Donald Trump has stated that the signing of the peace deal with Iran will continue in the coming hours despite the recent attacks the Israeli Defense Forces launched against Beirut.

Advertisement

Spoke with President Trump. He says the deal with Iran is expected to be signed in the next 2-3 hours.



President Trump said he asked Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu “what the fu*k are you doing?” on a call after the Israeli strikes against Beirut. He told Netanyahu not to… — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) June 14, 2026

President Donald J. Trump has taken to Truth Social to address the Israeli attack on Lebanon earlier today saying that while Israel has the right to defend itself, the attack Israel was responding to was "meaningless" as no one was injured or killed. He goes on to urge both… pic.twitter.com/ixQ1wD5vhS — TheIntelFrog (@TheIntelFrog) June 14, 2026

🚨🇺🇸🇮🇷President Trump claimed in a short interview with me that the signing of the U.S.-Iran deal for ending the war is still on track for Sunday deapite of the Israeli strike in Beirut and the Iranian threat to retaliate — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) June 14, 2026

Israel launched the strike at the behest of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in response to a drone attack by Hezbollah in northern Israel, a move that Trump quickly criticized.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that he authorized the Israeli Defense Forces to strike a suspected terrorist target in the Dahleh quarter of Beirut, Lebanon, "in response to continued Hezbollah attacks on Israel." " The strike was carried out within the… pic.twitter.com/tdSHprxXzY — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 14, 2026

🎯STRUCK: A Hezbollah command center in Dahieh, Beirut, following their launch of aerial targets toward Israel.



The command center was used by Hezbollah terrorists to advance terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians & IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon.



Prior to the… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 14, 2026

“Israel had the right to defend itself against threats, but the attack it was responding to was very small and meaningless, nobody was hurt, injured, or killed, and should not disrupt this important process,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “We are very close to a Deal that will bring peace to the region, including to Lebanon, and all sides should stand down.”

Trump further called for all sides to end hostilities as the peace process enters its final moments, saying that “there should be no more attacks by Israel anywhere in Lebanon, but there should also be no more attacks by any other party, including Hezbollah, against Israel.”

“This could be the beginning of a long and beautiful peace - Let's not blow it,” Trump concluded.

Trump reportedly exchanged harsh words in a conversation with Netanyahu, claiming that the Middle Eastern leader “has no judgement.”

Details of the peace deal framework have not yet been made public, with only speculative rumors circling as the close of the conflict with Iran looms.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.