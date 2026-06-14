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Trump Confirms That Iranian Peace Deal Will Proceed Despite Last-Minute Air Strikes

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 14, 2026 2:15 PM
Trump Confirms That Iranian Peace Deal Will Proceed Despite Last-Minute Air Strikes
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President Donald Trump has stated that the signing of the peace deal with Iran will continue in the coming hours despite the recent attacks the Israeli Defense Forces launched against Beirut.

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Israel launched the strike at the behest of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in response to a drone attack by Hezbollah in northern Israel, a move that Trump quickly criticized. 

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DONALD TRUMP IRAN ISRAEL TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

“Israel had the right to defend itself against threats, but the attack it was responding to was very small and meaningless, nobody was hurt, injured, or killed, and should not disrupt this important process,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “We are very close to a Deal that will bring peace to the region, including to Lebanon, and all sides should stand down.”

Trump further called for all sides to end hostilities as the peace process enters its final moments, saying that “there should be no more attacks by Israel anywhere in Lebanon, but there should also be no more attacks by any other party, including Hezbollah, against Israel.”

“This could be the beginning of a long and beautiful peace - Let's not blow it,” Trump concluded.

Trump reportedly exchanged harsh words in a conversation with Netanyahu, claiming that the Middle Eastern leader “has no judgement.”

Details of the peace deal framework have not yet been made public, with only speculative rumors circling as the close of the conflict with Iran looms.

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