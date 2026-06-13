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Will James Talarico Drop His Pedophile-Protecting Political Ally?

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 13, 2026 12:00 PM
Will James Talarico Drop His Pedophile-Protecting Political Ally?
AP Photo/Talia Sprague, File

Ever since the news of Texas Democrat Bobby Pulido’s decision to assist his child molesting band member out of jail went viral on Monday, his frequent campaign partner James Talarico has been eerily silent.

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At a campaign rally in December 2025, Pulido and Talarico appeared side-by-side and offered glowing endorsements of one another. Pulido has admitted to being a longtime fan of Talarico, saying that “he resonated with me a long time ago.” The endorsement from Talarico has meant so much to Pulido that leftist political accounts expressly refer to him as the “Talarico-endorsed candidate.” Talarico likewise fawned over receiving the music star’s endorsement in a post on social media.

The duo have evidently become close political allies as they have racked up the joint appearances, with Talarico joining Pulido on his podcast back in January and then the pair appearing at a campaign stop together in February.

Since the 2019 video of Pulido bragging about helping his sex-offender accordionist out of jail resurfaced, Talarico has yet to make a statement of condemnation. 

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Frankie Caballero, Pulido’s bandmate, was subject to arrest on numerous occasions during the 90s and had repeatedly been bailed out of jail. In one incident, he was indicted by Hidalgo County prosecutors for sexual assault and was held in jail for a mere 10 days before being released on a recognizance bond. The case would ultimately be dismissed during a period in which Pulido’s great-uncle worked as the county district attorney.

Caballero would go on to be convicted for indecent sexual contact with a minor and was required to register as a sex offender. Despite his criminal history, Pulido continued to bring Caballero on tour.

Pulido is a noted sexual degenerate himself, as he once starred in a music video that featured him simulating public masturbation and cross dressing. He has likewise shared pornography on his personal social media pages.

With Pulido and Talarico having formed a close relationship early on in their respective campaigns, questions have arisen as to whether or not Talarico will drop his pedophile-protecting political ally.

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