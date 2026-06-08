Defense Rests Case After Shocking Day in Karmelo Anthony Trial

The trial of Karmelo Anthony is now moving toward closing arguments after the defense rested earlier today. Reports from inside the courtroom have indicated that his chance of receiving a not guilty verdict likely imploded after a disastrous performance by his legal team.

Advertisement

The state has now rested its case against Karmelo Anthony. We had heard rumors that Hunter Metcalf might be testifying today, but the state is now done calling witnesses. Then the judge asked Karmelo's defense team what was next.

Defense asked for the court to move to a direct… — MaryAnn Martinez (@MaryAnnreports) June 6, 2026

Anthony’s team began by requesting that the judge unilaterally rule in their favor because they believed that the state did not bring about sufficient evidence to make a sufficient case, but the judge denied their motion. The motion appeared to be his legal team’s primary strategy, because they claimed that they “didn’t know” where to proceed next, according to MaryAnn Martinez of the Daily Mail. Anthony's family was reportedly dismayed by the performance of his trial team.

I have not been inside the courtroom because of our live shots and only a limited number of media members are allowed inside.



However, reporters who were in the courtroom say Karmelo Anthony’s parents appeared visibly upset after the defense rested. I asked for more details.… — Brooke Taylor (@Brooketaylortv) June 8, 2026

Witnesses called by the defense team did not seem to support Anthony’s case, with one unnamed teen witness apparently contradicting statements made earlier to police. Testimony indicated that the teen claimed to have witnessed students “surrounding” Anthony prior to the stabbing. Cross-examination from the prosecution revealed that the teen was warming up on the field at the time of the stabbing and was unaware of what was occurring until after the incident. The teen would later walk back the “surrounding” claim.

Defense calls its fourth witness. This is a 17-year-old student who went to Centennial High School with Karmelo Anthony. The student was warming up on the field when the stabbing happened. The teen had no idea what was going on when he heard a commotion and saw kids running from… — MaryAnn Martinez (@MaryAnnreports) June 8, 2026

Cross examination is not going well for the defense. pic.twitter.com/9Az87QzRwj — The White Hand (@_TheWhiteHand_) June 8, 2026

Further testimony from defense witnesses confirmed the belief that Anthony instigated the encounter, nullifying claims to self-defense.

To make matters worse for Anthony’s prospects for escaping a guilty verdict, his defense attorneys apparently argued that Austin Metcalf was actually responsible for his own death, claiming that the high school student “impaled himself” on Anthony’s knife. The claim prompted gasps and “open mouthed with shock” reactions from members of the jury.

BREAKING - Karmelo Anthony suffers a major blow in court after his defense attorney, Mike Howard, attempted to argue that Austin Metcalf was responsible for his own stabbing and had essentially “impaled himself,” prompting an audible gasp from jurors in the courtroom. pic.twitter.com/G7Bv3kSclA — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) June 8, 2026

Advertisement

Closing arguments in the case are set to begin tomorrow morning, at which point the jury will gather in attempt to reach a verdict.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.