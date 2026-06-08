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Defense Rests Case After Shocking Day in Karmelo Anthony Trial

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 08, 2026 6:00 PM
Defense Rests Case After Shocking Day in Karmelo Anthony Trial
Screenshot via video released by Karmelo Anthony's team

The trial of Karmelo Anthony is now moving toward closing arguments after the defense rested earlier today. Reports from inside the courtroom have indicated that his chance of receiving a not guilty verdict likely imploded after a disastrous performance by his legal team.

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Anthony’s team began by requesting that the judge unilaterally rule in their favor because they believed that the state did not bring about sufficient evidence to make a sufficient case, but the judge denied their motion. The motion appeared to be his legal team’s primary strategy, because they claimed that they “didn’t know” where to proceed next, according to MaryAnn Martinez of the Daily Mail. Anthony's family was reportedly dismayed by the performance of his trial team.

Witnesses called by the defense team did not seem to support Anthony’s case, with one unnamed teen witness apparently contradicting statements made earlier to police. Testimony indicated that the teen claimed to have witnessed students “surrounding” Anthony prior to the stabbing. Cross-examination from the prosecution revealed that the teen was warming up on the field at the time of the stabbing and was unaware of what was occurring until after the incident. The teen would later walk back the “surrounding” claim.

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Further testimony from defense witnesses confirmed the belief that Anthony instigated the encounter, nullifying claims to self-defense.

To make matters worse for Anthony’s prospects for escaping a guilty verdict, his defense attorneys apparently argued that Austin Metcalf was actually responsible for his own death, claiming that the high school student “impaled himself” on Anthony’s knife. The claim prompted gasps and “open mouthed with shock” reactions from members of the jury.

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Closing arguments in the case are set to begin tomorrow morning, at which point the jury will gather in attempt to reach a verdict.

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