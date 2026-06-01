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Tipsheet

Federal Court Blocks Trump Administration Ban on Transgender Service Members

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 01, 2026 4:00 PM
Federal Court Blocks Trump Administration Ban on Transgender Service Members
AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File

In a two to one ruling, a federal court has blocked portions of the Trump administration policy that prevented individuals who identified as transgender from participating in military service.

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MILITARY PETE HEGSETH TRANSGENDER TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

The court has ruled that the policy is unconstitutional and further stated that it “appears to be driven by the bare desire to harm a politically unpopular group.” It also states that the policy advanced by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is "arbitrary and based on animus.”

“The record shows that the purpose of the Hegseth Policy is to target applicants and servicemembers who express what the Administration believes is a ‘false gender identity,’ and the Policy goes far beyond disqualifying persons currently or recently suffering from gender dysphoria,” the decision read. “Some of those disqualifications are completely unexplained and have no reasonable justification.”

While the policy protects transgender individuals who are actively serving from removal, the court will continue to allow the Trump administration from admitting new transgender recruits into armed service.

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