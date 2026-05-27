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Tipsheet

Here's Your Texas Run-Offs Round-Up

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 27, 2026 6:30 AM
Here's Your Texas Run-Offs Round-Up
AP Photo/Louie Traub, File

The Texas run-off elections produced a number of wildly interesting results. While Paxton won with a commanding lead, Jeff provided you with that coverage earlier tonight. I’ll give you an update on the most important results down the ballot.

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The MAGA candidates secured a clean sweep in each of the state-wide races. Mayes Middleton, the state senator who secured the endorsement of Republican U.S. Senate nominee Ken Paxton in the run-offs, cruised to a win in the Texas Attorney General primary race. Rep. Chip Roy, one of the more effective legislators who notably broke with President Trump at some key moments, will be out of office come January.

Further down the ballot, the anti-Islam crusader with a bright future in Texas politics of Bo French had the narrowest victory of the the right-most candidates. His opponent Jim Wright had managed to get the endorsement of countless top Republicans in the state, but was unable to get over the finish line.

In Texas’ 18th District, Rep. Al Green faced off against Rep. Christian Menefee. Menefee won his seat in January after a special election and is one of the most junior legislators in Congress. Green was widely known for his antics during Trump’s State of the Union addresses and his attempts to impeach Trump. The race was not remotely close, as Menefee wholly routed Green.

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2026 ELECTIONS HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES KEN PAXTON REPUBLICAN PARTY TEXAS

In Texas’ 35th District, Democrats chose not to nominate Maureen Galindo. Galindo, who works as a “sex therapist,” gained national attention after suggesting that ICE should be defunded and that their detention facilities should be used to imprison and castrate American Zionists and former ICE agents. Johnny Garcia will instead face off against Trump-endorsed Carlos De La Cruz who managed to beat State Rep. John Lujan in a narrow race. Lujan faced significant controversy in his race after Townhall’s reporting of his employment of a Democrat consultant who helped the progressive Castro brothers ascend to power.

With the margin of victory displayed by those deep in the Trump-orbit, last night can only be considered a total blowout in favor of the MAGA movement.

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