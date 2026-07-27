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Tipsheet

Former CBS News Reporter: There Might Be Proof Showing Bidens Were Blackmailed by China

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 27, 2026 6:50 AM
Former CBS News Reporter: There Might Be Proof Showing Bidens Were Blackmailed by China
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Former CBS News investigative reporter Catherine Herridge, who also worked with Fox News, reviewed a batch of documents declassified by the Trump administration concerning Chinese election interference. President Trump spoke extensively about the vulnerabilities of our election system in a primetime address on July 16. 

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The president outlined how Beijing has compromised the voter data of around 220 million Americans, paid U.S. reporters to spread anti-Trump propaganda, and cited numerous intelligence officials who kept the extent of the Chinese election meddling operation from him. Herridge appeared on NewsNation’s Katie Pavlich Tonight on July 25 to provide an update on this story, revealing that she might have stumbled upon proof that the Bidens were blackmailed by the Chinese. All of the documents relate to information that would’ve been included in Joe Biden’s daily briefing: 

“What we saw in the release of the records, which I'm afraid I think in the media or legacy media there was kind of a willful blindness. They didn't want to look at the records. All you had to do was spend a couple of hours. I found these records which are talking about blackmail by China. It was for President Biden's daily brief. I can conclude, I think, that it was probably about targeting his family”

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Related:

CBS NEWS CHINA HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Remember when Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, alluded to the possibility during the 2020 election? He turned over all documents related to this investigation, by the way; the FBI had them for years. 

Here’s the full segment. 


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