NBA Star Goes Off on Zohran Mamdani for 'Playing President' in Comments About Benjamin Netanyahu
NBA Star Goes Off on Zohran Mamdani for 'Playing President' in Comments About...
The Democratic Socialists Are Coming for Our Children
The Democratic Socialists Are Coming for Our Children
This New Polling Is Excellent News for Republicans
This New Polling Is Excellent News for Republicans
VIP
Stay Away, Mamdani
Stay Away, Mamdani
Fauci's Diary Entries Expose How the Media Was in Bed With Him on COVID
Fauci's Diary Entries Expose How the Media Was in Bed With Him on...
Leftists Continue to Protest Officer Involved Shooting in Madison by Harassing Business Owners
Leftists Continue to Protest Officer Involved Shooting in Madison by Harassing Business Ow...
Rand Paul Drops Two Years' Worth of Dairy Entries From Anthony Fauci
Rand Paul Drops Two Years' Worth of Dairy Entries From Anthony Fauci
Zohran Mamdani Just Said This Is the 'Bedrock' of NYC — Is He Serious?
Zohran Mamdani Just Said This Is the 'Bedrock' of NYC — Is He...
Police Are Investigating After Shots Were Fired at Boston Area Catholic Charities Location
Police Are Investigating After Shots Were Fired at Boston Area Catholic Charities Location
Katy Perry Is Upset the White House TikTok Account Used Her Music, but the Joke's on Her
Katy Perry Is Upset the White House TikTok Account Used Her Music, but...
Minnesota Schools Will Start Using 'Transgender Dolls' With Children As Young As Four
Minnesota Schools Will Start Using 'Transgender Dolls' With Children As Young As Four
Here's the Latest Update on Mitch McConnell's Health
Here's the Latest Update on Mitch McConnell's Health
Evidence of Design at the Frontier of Biology
Evidence of Design at the Frontier of Biology
Trump Makes Major Demand to the Senate
Trump Makes Major Demand to the Senate
Tipsheet

Leftists Melt Down After Trump Compares CNN's Kaitlan Collins to a Certain TikTok Influencer

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | July 27, 2026 11:30 AM
Leftists Melt Down After Trump Compares CNN's Kaitlan Collins to a Certain TikTok Influencer
Saul Loeb/Pool via AP

President Donald Trump did not disappoint in his performance at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday.

During his speech, he discussed CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and praised her for receiving the Award for Excellence in Presidential News Coverage Under Deadline Pressure in the Broadcast category. 

Advertisement

“I want to personally congratulate CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on receiving her award. It was all about me. It’s a fake. She shouldn’t get the award. It was a fake. But I didn’t mind,” Trump said. “I said, ‘Kaitlan, congratulations.’ But it was fake, there’s no question about it. But she’s a young, attractive woman. She never smiles. I said, ‘Kaitlan, do you ever smile? Smile. You have a nice position. You’re at CNN fake news. You should be a happy person.”

Then, the president looped in the furor over Dylan Mulvaney’s partnership with Bud Light that took place a few years ago. “I thought Kaitlan had really made it big with a major new sponsorship, but then I informed her that it wasn’t her on the Bud Light can, it was Dylan Mulvaney,” he said, also noting that Mulvaney “cost Bud Light $35 billion in market cap.”

And Dylan Mulvaney cost Bud Light $35 billion in market cap. That was the worst commercial ever made, by the way, for those few people that want to hear that. Most people don’t care, but I would. I wouldn’t want to hire Dylan anytime soon. Think of it. They hired Dylan Mulvaney, and their market cap has gone down by $35 billion. Who wrote that commercial?”

Recommended

It’s Going to Be JD and Kamala, So Calm Down Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP DYLAN MULVANEY KAITLAN COLLINS TRANSGENDER

Trump’s comments sparked outrage from left-leaning users on social media who pilloried him for subtly suggesting Collins looks like a man.

Advertisement

Bud Light came under fire after it made the ridiculous decision to partner with trans-identified TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney on a promotional campaign in which he posted a video celebrating one year of having transitioned to the opposite gender.

The move triggered intense backlash from consumers, celebrities, and commentators who argued it prioritized progressive identity politics over the brand’s traditional working-class and male customer base. It prompted widespread boycotts and a sharp drop in sales that cost Anheuser-Busch hundreds of millions and dethroned Bud Light as America’s top beer.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It’s Going to Be JD and Kamala, So Calm Down Kurt Schlichter
Here's the Latest Update on Mitch McConnell's Health Cameron Arcand
Fauci's Diary Entries Expose How the Media Was in Bed With Him on COVID Amy Curtis
Zohran Mamdani Just Said This Is the 'Bedrock' of NYC — Is He Serious? Amy Curtis
Rand Paul Drops Two Years' Worth of Dairy Entries From Anthony Fauci Amy Curtis
Trump Makes Major Demand to the Senate Cameron Arcand

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

It’s Going to Be JD and Kamala, So Calm Down Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement