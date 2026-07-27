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Fauci's Diary Entries Expose How the Media Was in Bed With Him on COVID

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 27, 2026 11:00 AM
Fauci's Diary Entries Expose How the Media Was in Bed With Him on COVID
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Earlier, we told you a lot about the diary entries of Anthony Fauci. Sen. Rand Paul dropped them, exposing what a hypocritical, lying, and self-centered person Fauci was throughout the COVID pandemic. From lying about the origins of the virus to lying about not advising states to shut down, it's a revealing and alarming exposé into the man responsible for so much unnecessary suffering during the pandemic.

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But there's another aspect of his diary that deserves special attention, and that's how he colluded with the media to push his agenda, attack Republicans and anyone who questioned Fauci's COVID narrative, and silence critics.

"I received a text from Dana Bash pointing out that Vanity Fair recently had a headline that said: Jim Jordan trips over his own a****le trying to debate Anthony Fauci," Fauci wrote in April of 2021.

Fauci colluded with CBS chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook, who was prepped for his interview by Fauci.

"Jon LaPook was interviewed by CBS Morning News and mentioned me several times since he email [sic] me over the weekend to prep him for his interview on Universal Flu vaccine and HIV vaccines," Fauci wrote.

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Related:

ANTHONY FAUCI CBS NEWS CNN COVID-19 WASHINGTON POST

As Elliott notes, LaPook later produced a "glowing" profile of Fauci for "60 Minutes."

The Washington Post allowed Fauci to censor it. Reporter Lena Sun called Fauci to verify whether or not the Chinese pressured Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization (WHO) not to declare a public health emergency.

Fauci wrote, "Call from Lena Sun (Washington Post) trying to verify (I said I knew nothing of this) that the people in the USG were saying that the Chinese got to Tedros to convince him not to declare a PHEIC since it would harm their reputation. I told her that was nonsense and I probably stopped her from writing the story."

When Fauci appeared with Laura Ingraham, CNN's Jake Tapper texted Fauci after the segment to take a jab at Ingraham's Dartmouth degree.

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"After my Laura Ingraham hit, Jake Tapper (CNN) texted me saying sarcastically, 'Hard to believe Paura [sic] Ingraham went to Dartmouth, isn't it. All of us alumni are very proud,'" Fauci wrote. 

Fauci later would note that Tapper came to his house for dinner. "Had dinner at my home with Jake and Jennifer Tapper. Relaxed, good time. Jake clearly believes that Trump is totally nuts," the entry read, followed by, "Hit 83,000 new cases today. The single day record since the beginning of the outbreak."

Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos would later praise Fauci for brushing off a retweet from President Trump.

"On GMA, George Stephanopoulos brought up that the POTUS has retweeted a tweet from a Breitbart based group that said that I was misleading the American public and that I was a fraud. George asked me to respond and I blew it off saying that I do not tweet or even read tweets," Fauci wrote. "After the interview, George texted me saying, "Thank you, Tony. So impressive."

Andrea Mitchell called Fauci and was "very apologetic" for not booking him.

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"Andrea Mitchell called my cell very apologetic about not being able to have me on the show since they already booked a couple of governors who were giving exclusives to NBC. I mentioned to her my concern about them keeping me off the air. She was shocked and thought that when I did not come on after requests that it was because I did not want to go on a show," Fauci wrote on July 3, 2020.

Fauci really liked to save articles praising him, like when Jimmy Kimmel wrote a TIME 100 entry celebrating Fauci.

And about a book written by Sally Quinn.

"OMG! This is really getting nutsy," Fauci wrote. Sally Quinn evidently wrote a book some time ago about a character that is me ... Maureen Dowd sends me an email: 'I can see it.'"

There was more about Fauci's relationship with Jake Tapper, too.

Fauci went to the Tappers' house for dinner, writing, "Had dinner over Jake Tapper and Jen Tapper's home in DC. Terrific couple. Friendship building."

"Phone call with Jake Tapper. Jake wanted to make sure the interview did not cause me any problems," another entry read.

In a third entry, Fauci wrote, "Brett Giroir on Tapper (State of the Union) talking bulls**t about testing with Jake pressing him. I gave Jake some questions to ask him. Mark Meadows on This Week with George Stephanopoulos saying that public health measures are not working and we will have to rely on interventions such as vaccines and therapeutics.

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There was also a follow-up to the Giroir interview. "Jake Tapper woke me up at 11:23 am ( went to bed early) furius [sic] at POTUS for tweeting about the fact that Jake severely questioned Brett Giroir on SOTU CNN show today. Jake was really pissed at the craziness of it all," Fauci wrote.

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