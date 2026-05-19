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Tipsheet

Bill Cassidy Embraces His Inner Thom Tillis With This Latest Vote on War Powers

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 19, 2026 6:25 PM
Bill Cassidy Embraces His Inner Thom Tillis With This Latest Vote on War Powers
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Democrats will keep pushing this War Powers Act nonsense as long as they can. So far, it has always been stopped. Today, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) decided to channel his inner Thom Tillis and broke ranks to move this motion forward. Cassidy is licking his wounds after being rejected for another term over the weekend, as he failed to advance in his state’s primary. 

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Cassidy voted to impeach Donald Trump during the second push by Democrats, and he paid a high price for it. He may not be missed, but there’s still plenty of time for him to damage the GOP agenda. This is one of many salvos (via Fox News):

A Senate Republican spurned by President Donald Trump joined Senate Democrats to handcuff his war powers in Iran and provided the key vote to advance a war powers resolution through a key hurdle. 

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., who lost his primary bid over the weekend, sided with Senate Democrats in their war of attrition to curtail Trump's policing powers in the Middle East. It comes after Democrats successfully gained another defector, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, last week. 

Democrats' gambit finally worked after seven failed tries, with four Senate Republicans joining them to move the measure forward. But there is still a long way to go before the resolution becomes official. And even if it were to succeed, Democrats likely do not have a veto-proof coalition to counter Trump.

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