Bill Cassidy Embraces His Inner Thom Tillis With This Latest Vote on War Powers

Democrats will keep pushing this War Powers Act nonsense as long as they can. So far, it has always been stopped. Today, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) decided to channel his inner Thom Tillis and broke ranks to move this motion forward. Cassidy is licking his wounds after being rejected for another term over the weekend, as he failed to advance in his state’s primary.

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🚨 JUST IN: The US Senate ADVANCES anti-Trump Iran War Powers Resolution, 50-47, after RINO BILL CASSIDY and other Republicans joined Democrats — rebuking the Iran war



REPUBLICAN YEAs:

- Cassidy

- Rand Paul

- Lisa Murkowski

- Susan Collins



FETTERMAN sided with Trump.



The 8TH… pic.twitter.com/UvnWA9X6Xc — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 19, 2026

Cassidy, now officially a free agent, bucks the president. https://t.co/7sULvHkkQQ — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 19, 2026

Since Sen. Cassidy lost his primary this weekend, he has:



-Come out against ballroom funding in reconcillation

-Called Trump-endorsed Paxton a "felon"

-Voted yes w/ Dems on Iran war powers resolution — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) May 19, 2026

Cassidy voted to impeach Donald Trump during the second push by Democrats, and he paid a high price for it. He may not be missed, but there’s still plenty of time for him to damage the GOP agenda. This is one of many salvos (via Fox News):

A Senate Republican spurned by President Donald Trump joined Senate Democrats to handcuff his war powers in Iran and provided the key vote to advance a war powers resolution through a key hurdle. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., who lost his primary bid over the weekend, sided with Senate Democrats in their war of attrition to curtail Trump's policing powers in the Middle East. It comes after Democrats successfully gained another defector, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, last week. Democrats' gambit finally worked after seven failed tries, with four Senate Republicans joining them to move the measure forward. But there is still a long way to go before the resolution becomes official. And even if it were to succeed, Democrats likely do not have a veto-proof coalition to counter Trump.

Buckle up, folks. It could get messy up on the Hill over the next few weeks and months.