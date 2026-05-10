U.S. Forces Recover Body of Missing Soldier in Morocco

United States Africa Command has recovered the body of one of the soldiers who went missing one week ago while participating in a military exercise in Morocco.

According to a release from U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), the remains of one of the U.S. soldiers who went missing off the coast of Morocco during training exercise African Lion 26 have been recovered. First Lieutenant Lamont Key Jr. has been identified as one of the two missing… pic.twitter.com/WabfWzLNR7 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) May 10, 2026

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The soldier who was found deceased was First Lieutenant Lamont Key Jr., a 27-year old artillery officer from Richmond, Virginia. Over 1,000 personnel from U.S. and Moroccan forces participated in the search for Key. The Royal Moroccan Armed Forces transported Key’s remains upon recovery.

“Today, we mourn the loss of 1st Lt. Kendrick Key, whose remains were recovered in Morocco,” said Brig. Gen Curtis King, commanding general of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command said in a press release. “Our hearts are with his Family, friends, teammates, and all who knew and served alongside him. The 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Family is grieving, and we will continue to support one another and 1st Lt. Key’s Family as we honor his life and service.”

Key and the other missing soldier had gone on a hike to observe the sunset prior to going missing. One soldier reportedly fell off of a cliff into water, where an immediate rescue operation took place but ultimately failed.

An on-going search is still underway for the second missing soldier.

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