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Two American Service Members Go Missing During Military Exercise in Morocco

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 03, 2026 10:00 AM
Two American Service Members Go Missing During Military Exercise in Morocco
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

A search and rescue operation is underway as two American service members have gone missing outside of the Cap Draa Training Area near the city of Tan Tan, Morocco.

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The two service members who were participating in African Lion 2026 were reported missing yesterday, with the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces stating that they went missing near a cliff, according to Reuters.

U.S. African Command (AFRICOM) has stated that American, Moroccan, and “other assets” from African Lion have coordinated the search and rescue operation using ground, air, and maritime assets.

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AFRICA MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY

"Our focus is on the service members involved and their families," AFRICOM said in a statement.

African Lion is a military exercise involving more than 10,000 military personnel across 20 participant nations, according to AFRICOM. Host nations include Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia, and participants conduct a “command post exercise, field training exercises, a live-fire demonstration, and humanitarian civic assistance program events.”

The incident is currently under investigation.

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