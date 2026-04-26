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Tipsheet

Violent Illegal Alien Arrested After Assaulting and Biting Young Child in San Antonio

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | April 26, 2026 10:00 AM
Violent Illegal Alien Arrested After Assaulting and Biting Young Child in San Antonio
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

The Department of Homeland Security has announced that they have arrested an Indian illegal alien who attacked a bit of the face of a three-year old child in a park in San Antonio, Texas.

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“The alien, Atharva Vyas, randomly assaulted Gabriella Perez and her daughter at a San Antonio park,” Homeland Security said in a statement on social media. “The attack began as Vyas forcefully grabbed Perez by the hair, causing her daughter to fall from her arms. While Perez was on the ground, Vyas assaulted the child, causing bodily and facial injuries, including bite marks and the loss of two teeth.”

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DHS ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TEXAS

Vyas reportedly entered the country on a student visa in 2023. Three months after entering the country, he committed a felony assault at the University of Texas. The university contacted ICE about the incident, where “the Biden Admin determined the crime was not egregious enough to warrant visa revocation and decided to take no enforcement action against Vyas,” according to Homeland Security.

“She’s terrified to sleep,” Garbiella Perez, mother of the child, told the New York Post “She’s lashing out, angry. She doesn’t understand evil like this f*****g man. She’ll never be the same again.”

Vyas was reportedly high on “wax,” an extremely potent cannabis product, at the time of the attack.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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