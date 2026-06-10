Trump's State Department Is Cracking Down on This Birthright Citizenship Scam

The State Department is cracking down on birth tourism networks in West Africa, Europe,and North Africa.

The Daily Wire reported that the agency uncovered several networks that help foreigners use fake documentation to obtain U.S. visas so they can travel to the United States and have babies on American soil to gain citizenship for their children.

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Officials shut down the operations and revoked the visas. “Under President Trump, the State Department is defending the integrity of U.S. citizenship by ending illegal birth tourism schemes,” said State Department messaging viewed by The Daily Wire. “No foreigner is permitted to obtain a visitor visa for the primary purpose of acquiring U.S. citizenship for a child by giving birth in the U.S.”

The State Department identified over 400 cases since 2024 that were linked to organizations that trained people for visa interviews while also helping them arrange housing and births. Those operating the networks have been banned from the U.S. permanently. An embassy in North Africa canceled over 100 visas for the same reason.

🚨 BREAKING: Secretary Marco Rubio just launched a MAJOR CRACKDOWN on the birthright citizenship scam — the State Department has SHUT DOWN a "sophisticated birth tourism network" in West Africa



GOOD, END THE INVASION! SCOTUS should do the right thing and abolish it FOR GOOD 🇺🇸… pic.twitter.com/WqtGZ7eLS4 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 10, 2026

President Donald Trump in 2025 signed an executive order ending birthright citizenship. However, the courts quickly blocked it. The Supreme Court is expected to rule on the matter soon.

These schemes originated in the 1970s with the term “anchor babies,” which is used to describe children born to illegal and legal immigrants who crossed the southern border. The practice later expanded into a global commercial market, drawing wealthy clients from China and Russia who pay intermediaries to obtain U.S. citizenship for their children in this manner.

The Migration Policy Institute noted that companies advertise services for expectant mothers. In 2015, the State Department altered a policy to make it easier for this to happen by instructing consular officers not to deny B visas based solely on plans to obtain citizenship for a child by making sure they are born on American soil, according to the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

However, the policy was reversed in 2020 when the agency issued a final rule allowing immigration authorities to deny visas to those only seeking to come to the United States to give birth.

These operations usually function through illicit agencies in the client’s home country or U.S.-based facilitator that can charge between $20,000 and $100,000 to cover help with visas, flights, luxury apartments close to hospitals, and medical treatment.

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Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) targeted a Chinese national who ran a business in Irvine, California, that helped over 500 foreigners. It maintained 20 apartments, charge $40,000 to $80,000 per client, and raked in millions in wire transfers to help pregnant women have their babies in the U.S.

Those facilitating these schemes often coach their clients on what to say in visa interviews to conceal their actual intentions. They also help with creating fraudulent documents. After giving birth, parents usually return to their home countries to create a way to come to the U.S. later through sponsorship.

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