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You Won't Believe the Sentence This Former Mayor Got for Sleeping With a 16-Year-Old

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 10, 2026 2:15 PM
You Won't Believe the Sentence This Former Mayor Got for Sleeping With a 16-Year-Old
AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File

Former DeRidder, Louisiana, Mayor Misty Roberts is getting what many call a slap on the wrist on Tuesday after she was on trial for having sex with a 16-year-old boy at a birthday party in 2024.

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Judge Kent Savoie sentenced 44-year-old Roberts to 90 days in the Beauregard Parish jail after she was convicted in March on two felony counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

The prosecution pushed for the maximum possible sentence of 17 years in prison. Instead, the judge suspended the longer sentence and imposed a $5,000 fine and five years of probation along with the three-month jail term.

Roberts will be required to undergo psychological therapy, submit to random drug and alcohol tests, pay supervision fees, and stay away from the victim and his family. She will remain on the sex offender registry.

The incident occurred during a birthday party Roberts threw for her son at her home. She gave alcohol to the teenagers who attended the event, including her son, nephew, and their friends. Court testimony revealed that Roberts, who was 43 at the time, flirted with the 16-year-old victim throughout the evening. She danced with him and kissed him in front of other partygoers. 

She eventually led the boy upstairs to a game room where she had sex with him while they were both drunk. Her son walked upstairs and saw his mother straddling his friend. Her nephew and another friend also saw them by looking through the window blinds.

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Roberts got into an argument with her son after the encounter. In the days that followed, a DoorDash driver delivered Plan B emergency contraception to the former mayor’s home. She later admitted to the encounter to her ex-husband.

The trial lasted for five days in early 2026 before a six-person jury convicted Roberts on both felony counts after less than an hour of deliberation. During the sentencing hearing, the child’s mother called Roberts a “predator with hair extensions, high heels, Botox, and other modifications.”

The former mayor issued an apology during the proceedings. “What an embarrassment I’ve been to this city,” she said. “To the [victim’s] family, I am sorry. I can’t give back the high school days… I can’t take away the embarrassment that so many mean people on the internet have put them through.”

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