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Tipsheet

Democrat Rep. Crockett Goes to Bat for Convicted Killer Karmelo Anthony

Julia Cassidy
Julia Cassidy | June 10, 2026 11:45 AM
Democrat Rep. Crockett Goes to Bat for Convicted Killer Karmelo Anthony
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Following the announcement of Karmelo Anthony's murder conviction, the Left has amped up its outrage and is stoking racial flames by claiming Anthony was merely acting in self-defense. Karmelo Anthony was sentenced to 35 years for the murder of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf in 2025. In a recent live-stream episode of her podcast, Representative Jasmine Crockett (TX-30) lamented the verdict and discussed what she would have done in the situation. 

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"If a 300-pound man was on top of me and beating me down, I'm not limited to fists," Crockett said. Austin Metcalf was not 300 pounds, nor was he on top of Anthony or beating him down. 

The entire stream focuses on the trial, with various guests who express their deep sadness for Karmelo Anthony and his future as an incarcerated youth, and the ways in which the justice system wronged him. One of her guests, Courtney J. White, even asks why Metcalf's brother, whose arms held his brother as he died, didn't testify. Essentially, no time was spent mentioning the fact that Austin Metcalf lost his life at the behest of Carmelo Anthony. There are no words to describe the backward logic and morality presented by a sitting member of our Congress. 

It gets worse, however, when Crockett suggests that the Metcalfs have never had to experience the agony that black women with black sons have. "Black women who have black male children live in fear and agony every single day. A fear and agony, that, I promise you, the Metcalfs probably never spent a day living that way," she said. 

Imagine, for a moment, that Austin Metcalf was black and Karmelo Anthony was white. Our cities would be a living hellscape, and Crockett would be leading the charge in the name of "justice." At one point, Crockett even suggests that the literal murder weapon is not a deadly weapon because it was small. 

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CONGRESS CRIME JASMINE CROCKETT WOKE

One of her guests continues, saying, "Well, that's why he (Anthony) went to his coach and said he didn't think he hurt him (Metcalf) that bad." 

The woke Left is so blinded by their nonsensical, morally backward causes that they will sit on a podcast and talk for nearly two hours about their fear and sympathy for Anthony, who will be subjected to incarceration. They refuse to acknowledge, and will even deny, the torture that Austin Metcalf's family is going through as an elected representative from their own state expresses remorse for his killer. 

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