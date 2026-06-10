How Joe Biden Was Once the GOP's Good Luck Charm for the Congressional Baseball Game

Today is the annual congressional baseball game between the Democrats and the Republicans. The Republican Study Committee’s Right to the Point podcast featured chairman Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX), Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL), and Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) to discuss the upcoming game. Baseball was the main topic, and the Republicans shared their favorite recent memory from this classic series, and a pretty funny one involved President Joe Biden.

Advertisement





His approval ratings were atrocious, but he wanted to visit the GOP dugout:

Rep. Greg Steube: Yeah. Obviously the like the thing that got the most attention is not pitching 140 pitches off the mound. In my first game, it is hitting a ball out of the park. I never thought as a member of Congress I would be on ESPN top ten, but that was obviously a huge, a huge moment. And you're not. I tell people to because the game after that, I struck out twice because I was trying to kill the ball. Like I wasn't even thinking about a home run when I walked up to the plate. And it was actually funny because Joe Biden had walked onto the field right before that, and I had to like rest, which that rest gave me the opportunity to, like, kind of regroup because I'd just come off the mound. And so you've got the president at the time on the field when I hit the home run. So it kind of added another level of political theater to what was going on in the field. Rep. August Pfluger: Okay, so let me give a little bit of a play-by-play coming from the dugout. … So we're sitting there, you know, in the dugout. And, and President Biden's approval ratings were real bad. And we are as Republicans in the dugout. And he wants to come over and take pictures of there. The whole bench scatters. I mean, you're, you're up to bat. And we're all sitting there. He's like, well, you know, people are kind of looking around like is anybody can take a picture of this guy and we're like, nope. So Steve Scalise gets paired up with him apparently sitting there on the railing, and you go yard. Senator Eric Schmitt: And he's [Biden] in the dugout. Rep. August Pfluger: He's [Biden] in the dugout. He's in the dugout when this happened. Stuebe goes yard. The president is like, what happened? Do we get a touchdown? And Steve turns to me. He goes, Mr. President, you are welcome in our dugout anytime. That's great. It was like the greatest moment. I mean, everybody was so happy.

Democrats face a tough decade ahead, as former New York Yankee and World Series champion Mark Teixeira is expected to win the congressional race for Texas’ 21st district this fall. Democrats say they’ll walk him.

But he joins a deep roster, with Pfluger and Stuebe both being congressional baseball MVP winners, along with Schmitt being the Republicans’ best hitters.

Game starts tonight at 7:05PM.

*I can’t go—the Knicks are playing game four of the NBA Finals tonight, and that takes precedent.*

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.