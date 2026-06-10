How Joe Biden Was Once the GOP's Good Luck Charm for the Congressional Baseball Game
How Joe Biden Was Once the GOP's Good Luck Charm for the Congressional...
Look Who's Surging in Alabama's Senate Race
Look Who's Surging in Alabama's Senate Race
The Free Press: 'Graham Platner's Ex-Girlfriend Wants to Set the Record Straight'
The Free Press: 'Graham Platner's Ex-Girlfriend Wants to Set the Record Straight'
Trump's State Department Is Cracking Down on This Birthright Citizenship Scam
Trump's State Department Is Cracking Down on This Birthright Citizenship Scam
'They Will Have to Pay the Price': Trump Just Put Iran on Notice
'They Will Have to Pay the Price': Trump Just Put Iran on Notice
Fight the Nazi Hard!
Fight the Nazi Hard!
Trump DHS Moves to Expedite the Deportations of Illegal Aliens Found to Have Voted in American Elections
Trump DHS Moves to Expedite the Deportations of Illegal Aliens Found to Have...
A New Age of Warfare: Downed Apache Pilots Rescued by Sea Drone
A New Age of Warfare: Downed Apache Pilots Rescued by Sea Drone
Gavin Newsom Has Finally Given His Endorsement for CA Governor
Gavin Newsom Has Finally Given His Endorsement for CA Governor
Go Bold, Bruce Blakeman, to Win New York State
Go Bold, Bruce Blakeman, to Win New York State
Democrat Rep. Crockett Goes to Bat for Convicted Killer Karmelo Anthony
Democrat Rep. Crockett Goes to Bat for Convicted Killer Karmelo Anthony
ICE Is Now Officially Fully Funded As Trump Signs 'Secure America Act'
ICE Is Now Officially Fully Funded As Trump Signs 'Secure America Act'
EXCLUSIVE: Fight Against SNAP Fraud Intensifies With Latest Congressional Move
EXCLUSIVE: Fight Against SNAP Fraud Intensifies With Latest Congressional Move
Man Who Murdered Ukrainian Woman on Charlotte Light Rail Ruled Incompetent to Stand Federal Trial
Man Who Murdered Ukrainian Woman on Charlotte Light Rail Ruled Incompetent to Stand...
Tipsheet

Spencer Pratt Responds to His Crushing Defeat in LA With a Mysterious Image

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 10, 2026 11:00 AM
Spencer Pratt Responds to His Crushing Defeat in LA With a Mysterious Image
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File

Spencer Pratt’s official response to his crushing defeat in Los Angeles’ mayoral race was anything but straightforward. The Republican, who dominated the race online and across social media, simply posted an image of a duck swimming across a lake as the sun set in the background. 

Advertisement

The post sparked a wave of speculation about its meaning and showcased the support Pratt still commands as thousands of supporters rallied behind the image even after he failed to advance to the city’s general election in November, despite leading the race early on.

With 95 percent of the vote counted as of Tuesday night, incumbent Mayor Karen Bass leads with 34.3 percent support, while progressive City Councilwoman Nithya Raman trails closely behind at 29 percent. Pratt sits in third place with 25.5 percent of the vote, according to data from The New York Times.

Despite losing to Raman by roughly 30,000 votes, Pratt held a significant early lead of nearly 10 points, generating a wave of excitement among Republicans who had grown fond of his personality and campaign, as he effectively turned Los Angeles into a campaign ad against Democratic incumbents and the policies many blame for the city’s decline.

Recommended

Trump's State Department Is Cracking Down on This Birthright Citizenship Scam Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA LOS ANGELES REPUBLICAN PARTY SPENCER PRATT

Even Nithya Raman appeared to be bracing for defeat, tearfully thanking her supporters and staff for believing in her. But any expectation of a loss proved premature, as a wave of mail-in ballots counted over the weekend pushed Raman ahead in the race.

It remains unclear whether Pratt will remain active in politics in the near future. I, for one, would like to see a partnership with Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton, as the pair would make for a formidable team as they fight against the single-party rule that defines the state of California.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump's State Department Is Cracking Down on This Birthright Citizenship Scam Jeff Charles
Look Who's Surging in Alabama's Senate Race Matt Vespa
'They Will Have to Pay the Price': Trump Just Put Iran on Notice Jeff Charles
The Free Press: 'Graham Platner's Ex-Girlfriend Wants to Set the Record Straight' Matt Vespa
Skid Row: Uh, We Got Paid By Dems to Vote for Their People Matt Vespa
EXCLUSIVE: Fight Against SNAP Fraud Intensifies With Latest Congressional Move Cameron Arcand

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump's State Department Is Cracking Down on This Birthright Citizenship Scam Jeff Charles
Advertisement