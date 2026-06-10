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After This Answer From ActBlue's CEO, Republicans Should've Expected This Wouldn't Go Well

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 10, 2026 3:30 PM
After This Answer From ActBlue's CEO, Republicans Should've Expected This Wouldn't Go Well
ActBlue logo

ActBlue is up on Capitol Hill, and it didn’t go well. Its CEO, Regina Wallace-Jones, like others accused of fraud and malfeasance, used the ‘Bernie Ebbers’ protocol and pleaded the Fifth on everything. It threw Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) off guard when she pleaded the Fifth regarding a question confirming her name:

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Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) also had a slew of questions, all of which were met by a wall of silence from the invocation of her Fifth Amendment rights:

  • "How much fraud is too much fraud?"
  • "How many foreign contributions did ACTBlue accept?"
  • "How much money did ACTBlue accept from Russia?"
  • "Why did your entire legal team quit, your in-house legal team?"
  • "Did your legal team quit because of reduced fraud standards?"
  • "Did you weaken your fraud standards to help Democrats?”

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Related:

CONGRESS

ActBlue has been under scrutiny for quite some time. Last March, The New York Times struggled to find people willing to go on the record as the liberal fundraising operation collapsed. There was also reasonable suspicion that foreign donations were illegally flowing into the United States during the 2024 election. Congress requested documentation. 

What a circus. 

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