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Tipsheet

U.S. Forces Seize Iranian Ship That Attempted to Evade Naval Blockade

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | April 19, 2026 3:45 PM
U.S. Forces Seize Iranian Ship That Attempted to Evade Naval Blockade
Petty Officer 3rd Class Bill Dodge/U.S. Navy via AP

President Donald Trump announced Sunday afternoon that the United States Navy had captured and taken custody of an Iranian-flagged merchant vessel that had attempted to run the blockade established at the Strait of Hormuz.

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Trump stated that the USS Spruance, a guided missile destroyer, had intercepted the Iranian-flagged cargo vessel Touska. American forces then warned the Touska to cease their attempt to evade the blockade. After the Iranians refused to comply, the Spruance then “stopped them right in their tracks by blowing a hole in the [engine room,]” according to Trump.

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Trump further indicated that U.S. Marines now maintained control of the vessel and have begun a search.

This is the second time that the Spruance has gained publicity during the blockade, as the ship had previously conducted one of the first stoppages of a ship after the United States began the blockade days ago.

Tensions continue to rise amid the ceasefire between the two nations, which are slated to hold peace talks in Islamabad, Pakistan on Tuesday.,

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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