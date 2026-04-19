Trump Just Gave Iran a Big Warning Ahead of the Second Round of Peace Talks

President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to the Islamic Republic of Iran after the Persian country fired upon numerous vessels crossing through the Strait of Hormuz yesterday, despite the Revolutionary Guard Corps granting the ships clearance to move forward.

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🚨 HOLY CRAP, IRAN IS COOKED!



President Trump just went off and said “No more MR NICE GUY”



Bridge and power plant day may be coming!



Trump’s team is now headed to Pakistan 🔥



“Iran decided to fire bullets yesterday in the Strait of Hormuz — A Total Violation of our… pic.twitter.com/e2eK5EIuEb — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 19, 2026

After expressing his displeasure, Trump stated that the delegation tasked with bringing about a peace deal will be heading to Islamabad, Pakistan for a second round of peace talks. Should the Iranians balk on the U.S. proposed terms again, Trump has promised fire and fury for key points of Iranian infrastructure.

“I hope they take it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single power plant, and every single bridge, in Iran,” Trump said in a post on social media. “No more Mr. Nice Guy.”

“They’ll come down fast, they’ll come down easy and, if they don’t take the deal, it will be my honor to do what has to be done, which should have been done to Iran, by other presidents, for the last 47 years,” Trump continued. “It’s time for the Iran killing machine to end.”

In messaging similar to what Trump conveyed just before the ceasefire was announced, Trump told Fox News’ Trey Yingst that, should a deal not be reached, “the whole country is getting blown up.”

“We’re preparing to hit them harder than any country has ever been hit before because you cannot let them have a nuclear weapon," President Trump told me.



The President said the U.S. has "massive amounts" of ammunition.



“It's almost like they don't learn," he added. pic.twitter.com/8MlkzLs1Rq — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) April 19, 2026

The second round of negotiations is set to take place on Tuesday.

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