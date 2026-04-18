This Radio Chatter From the Iranian Attack on an Oil Tanker Is Crazy

Accounts on social media have managed to find audio from the Indian oil tanker that was targeted by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps while crossing the Strait of Hormuz.

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Audio of the Indian oil tanker Sanmar Herald pleading with Iranian forces to stop shooting at it in the Strait of Hormuz this morning. pic.twitter.com/7Y5n7Jb7o0 — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) April 18, 2026

The captain of the Indian vessel pleaded with the Iranians to stop firing upon their ship, and attempted to remind them that they were the ones who granted clearance to the vessel in the first place. The attack on the Indian vessel led to their government summoning Iran’s ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, to demand answers for why their ship was subject to strikes despite receiving clearance.

Iranian Ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali leaves from Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi after he was summoned by Indian Government over Iranian Navy firing at two Indian vessels even after giving the clearance to move at Strait of Hormuz. pic.twitter.com/zL8Q3mhnBF — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) April 18, 2026

BREAKING: India is expected to summon Iran's ambassador after the IRGC fired on Indian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz this morning, including a supertanker carrying 2 million barrels of Iraqi oil, despite having given the vessel clearance to pass. — The Hormuz Letter (@HormuzLetter) April 18, 2026

Another radio message from the Iranians appears to have been relayed to all ships in the region, warning them that they are not permitted to pass through the Strait.

Audio recording from the IRGC’s message to tankers on the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. pic.twitter.com/liEFQRsdEK — HFI Research (@HFI_Research) April 18, 2026

Reuters is reporting that Iran is broadcasting this VHF message: "Attention all ships, regarding the failure ⁠of the U.S. government to fulfil its commitment in the negotiation, Iran declares the Strait of Hormuz completely closed again. No vessel of any type or nationality… — Phil Stewart (@phildstewart) April 18, 2026

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident.

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