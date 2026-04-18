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Tipsheet

This Radio Chatter From the Iranian Attack on an Oil Tanker Is Crazy

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | April 18, 2026 2:00 PM
This Radio Chatter From the Iranian Attack on an Oil Tanker Is Crazy
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File

Accounts on social media have managed to find audio from the Indian oil tanker that was targeted by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps while crossing the Strait of Hormuz.

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The captain of the Indian vessel pleaded with the Iranians to stop firing upon their ship, and attempted to remind them that they were the ones who granted clearance to the vessel in the first place. The attack on the Indian vessel led to their government summoning Iran’s ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, to demand answers for why their ship was subject to strikes despite receiving clearance.

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INDIA INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT IRAN IRAQ NATIONAL SECURITY

Another radio message from the Iranians appears to have been relayed to all ships in the region, warning them that they are not permitted to pass through the Strait.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident.

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