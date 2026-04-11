Peace Talks Have Reportedly Stalled Over Control of the Strait of Hormuz

Peace talks between the United States and Iran have reportedly stalled due to stark disagreements over the future of the Strait of Hormuz. Delegations from the two countries arrived in Islamabad, Pakistan, and began negotiations earlier today.

Advertisement

NEGOTIATORS HIT STALEMATE OVER STRAIT OF HORMUZ https://t.co/HZxrobZj4S — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) April 11, 2026

BREAKING: Talks between the United States and Iran in Pakistan have reached a stalemate over control of the Strait of Hormuz, two sources briefed on the negotiations say, with Iran insisting it retain authority over the waterway and rejecting joint control proposals — FT — Faytuks Network (@FaytuksNetwork) April 11, 2026

#BREAKING: U.S.-Iran negotiations at a stalemate over the Strait of Hormuz. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) April 11, 2026

NEGOTIATORS HIT STALEMATE OVER STRAIT OF HORMUZ- FT — Phil Stewart (@phildstewart) April 11, 2026

(Islamabad) -- The Iran discussions that @VP Vance is here for in Islamabad have begun, sources told @CBSNews. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) April 11, 2026

🚨 U.S.–Iran talks update (Islamabad)



Two rounds completed, first indirect, second direct in presence of FM. A working dinner is underway. A third round of technical talks to follow, focusing on key modalities. Overall tone remains positive & progressing. #IslamabadTalks — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) April 11, 2026

The hiccup in diplomatic negotiations comes just hours after the U.S. announced that it had sent warships into the Strait to begin clearing mines deployed by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard during Operation Epic Fury.

🚨The U.S. official said the warships crossed the strait of Hormuz from east to west to the Gulf & then made their way back through the strait to the Arabian sea

🚨"This was an operation that focused on freedom of navigation through International waters", the U.S. official said https://t.co/MeYTAhfYBF — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) April 11, 2026

Forces under U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) have began setting conditions for clearing mines in the Strait of Hormuz, with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers, USS Frank E. Peterson (DDG-121) and USS Michael Murphy (DDG-112), transited the Strait of Hormuz on… pic.twitter.com/eKhS4ZGIev — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 11, 2026

US warships reportedly crossed the Strait of Hormuz earlier today, entering the Persian Gulf, then turning around. At least one destroyer, the USS Michael Murphy, briefly popped up on AIS inside the Gulf.



Iranian state TV said the ship retreated after warnings. pic.twitter.com/D60kKgi0Gf — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) April 11, 2026

Advertisement

U.S. President Donald J. Trump said earlier that the U.S. is now in the process of clearing the Strait of Hormuz of mines, following reports that U.S. naval vessels transited the strait this morning. According to President Trump, during Operation Epic Fury, 28 Iranian mine laying… pic.twitter.com/fQGHDAmOES — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 11, 2026

STRAIT of HORMUZ: US Navy surface ships have been crossing the strait today along with at least two oil tankers carrying 4M barrels of Saudi and Iraqi oil. AIS shows they made it through at 12 knots. No toll paid. pic.twitter.com/ojx8EXztCi — @amuse (@amuse) April 11, 2026

Negotiations are expected to continue through tomorrow.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.