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Tipsheet

Peace Talks Have Reportedly Stalled Over Control of the Strait of Hormuz

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | April 11, 2026 2:30 PM
Peace Talks Have Reportedly Stalled Over Control of the Strait of Hormuz
X/@CENTCOM

Peace talks between the United States and Iran have reportedly stalled due to stark disagreements over the future of the Strait of Hormuz. Delegations from the two countries arrived in Islamabad, Pakistan, and began negotiations earlier today.

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U.S. Warships Enter the Strait of Hormuz For the First Time Since Operation Epic Fury Joseph Chalfant
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Related:

IRAN NATIONAL SECURITY PAKISTAN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION OPERATION EPIC FURY

The hiccup in diplomatic negotiations comes just hours after the U.S. announced that it had sent warships into the Strait to begin clearing mines deployed by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard during Operation Epic Fury.

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Negotiations are expected to continue through tomorrow.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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U.S. Warships Enter the Strait of Hormuz For the First Time Since Operation Epic Fury Joseph Chalfant
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