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Mamdani Just Took His Commie Jihad Against New Yorkers One Step Further

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | April 11, 2026 7:00 PM
Mamdani Just Took His Commie Jihad Against New Yorkers One Step Further
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Numerous reports have revealed that New York City’s race-communist mayor Zohran Mamdani will be blocking patriotic Americans from attending the ball dropping to celebrate the United States’ upcoming 250th birthday. The reactions to the news have been rather predictable.

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FIRST AMENDMENT NEW YORK SOCIALISM ZOHRAN MAMDANI AMERICA 250

The decision to prohibit the public from attending the celebration comes after the socialist leader advanced an emergency order restricting the types of events that may take place in the city over the summer. Notably, the provision includes a carveout that will allow for his virulent leftist supporters to protest unabated.

Mamdani’s reign of terror over New Yorkers has now concluded its first 100 days, and is sure to bring about further anti-American policy as he carries on.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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