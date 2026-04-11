Mamdani Just Took His Commie Jihad Against New Yorkers One Step Further

Numerous reports have revealed that New York City’s race-communist mayor Zohran Mamdani will be blocking patriotic Americans from attending the ball dropping to celebrate the United States’ upcoming 250th birthday. The reactions to the news have been rather predictable.

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New York City’s socialist mayor has ordered that the ball drop for our country’s 250th birthday won’t be public for New Yorkers and Americans far and wide to celebrate.



What will be next? pic.twitter.com/9DGTXn1Nnq — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) April 11, 2026

Socialist Mayor Mamdani is facing backlash for preventing New Yorkers from celebrating America’s 250th birthday. He literally is locking the public out of Times Square and denying permits for the people to celebrate our nation's greatest milestone. pic.twitter.com/9tDO7uvWeZ — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) April 10, 2026

You want to know why?



Because he’s going to hand out permits for protests instead and then pretend that’s the organic response to the country on the anniversary. https://t.co/SSaUy8uqur — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 11, 2026

Thanks to an order by NYC's socialist mayor, the public is banned from a celebratory ball drop for the U.S.' 250th birthday. "Rob Schmitt Tonight" producer Brent asks people how they feel about the move. pic.twitter.com/8WmHKuT7La — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) April 10, 2026

An Ugandan doesn’t want to celebrate America? Wow. That’s so weird because I’ve been assured that his paperwork made him just as American as George Washington.



Heck, Cato Institute even told me he’s BETTER for America than natural born citizens! https://t.co/UyNl3egCZE — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 10, 2026

I don't feel sorry for NYC. You voted for this Marxist jihadist, now take it--good and hard. https://t.co/x9g7ds8fIO — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) April 11, 2026

“The First Amendment protects unpopular speech” morphed into “only unpopular speech is allowed”



And



“The constitution protects minority rights” became “the constitution only protects minorities.”



There are literally trillions of $ in tort and property owed to legacy Americans https://t.co/EaQF90QqzP — Andrew Kloster (@ARKloster) April 11, 2026

The decision to prohibit the public from attending the celebration comes after the socialist leader advanced an emergency order restricting the types of events that may take place in the city over the summer. Notably, the provision includes a carveout that will allow for his virulent leftist supporters to protest unabated.

BREAKING - New York City voters are furious and demanding the removal of Zohran Mamdani after he issued an emergency order blocking New Yorkers from celebrating America’s upcoming 250th anniversary in Times Square, while still allowing protesters and agitators to operate freely. pic.twitter.com/vLkrpHWuTG — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) April 10, 2026

Mamdani’s reign of terror over New Yorkers has now concluded its first 100 days, and is sure to bring about further anti-American policy as he carries on.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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