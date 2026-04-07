Trump Announces Ceasefire With Iran

President Donald Trump has announced a two week ceasefire in the conflict with Iran.

🚨 Trump announces a two week extension and ceasefire re: Iran on Truth Social



“Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and… pic.twitter.com/6BmiE21vNn — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 7, 2026

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⚠️ TRUMP: AGREED TO SUSPEND IRAN BOMBING FOR TWO WEEKS — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) April 7, 2026

GREAT NEWS!



A source close to the negotiations just told me Trump accepted a 2-week ceasefire



Qatar's Al-Araby Al-Jadeed says a source has confirmed to them Iran also accepted a ceasefire https://t.co/pOn0cQWDKe — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 7, 2026

BREAKING: TRUMP AGREES TO 2 WEEK IRAN CEASEFIRE pic.twitter.com/8MmANot7uV — Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) April 7, 2026

“Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” Trump stated on Truth Social.

“This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE,” Trump continued. “The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East.”

Trump has stated that the Iranians have put forth a “ten point peace plan” which he believes to be a workable start to begin negotiations. He believes that it will take two weeks for the plan to be finalized.

The deadline Trump previously laid out was narrowly avoided, with the two countries coming to an agreement with just two hours to spare.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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