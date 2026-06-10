Republicans Add to Narrow House Majority With New Member

Rep. James Gallagher (R-CA) was sworn into the House of Representatives on Wednesday, adding to the narrow Republican majority in the chamber.

There are now 219 members in the Republican caucus, with Rep. Kevin Kiley (I-CA) still working with Republicans despite leaving the party. There are 212 Democrats and four open House seats.

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“I come here on behalf of the citizens of the first Congressional district, who overwhelmingly gave me their stamp of approval to be here to speak for them and I intend to do so because many times they are the overlooked part of California, and they need a voice,” he said, adding that he has “to fill some very big boots in Congressman Doug LaMalfa.”

Rep. James Gallagher (R-CA01) in his first House speech with Jill LaMalfa in the House gallery above the floor which he noted: "I come here to this floor to fill some very big boots in Congressman Doug LaMalfa...I come here on behalf of the citizens of the first Congressional… pic.twitter.com/g4IkLDPpjj — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) June 10, 2026

“And Doug LaMalfa was their voice, and I plan to continue in that same spirit,” Gallagher added.

Gallagher was elected in a special election last week, as California’s 1st Congressional District was left vacant due to the death of Rep. Doug LaMalfa in January. He won the special election with over 62% of the vote so far.

He was formerly part of the California State Assembly and the minority leader from February until September. He had to resign from his state government position before taking on the new role.

The district is currently heavily Republican, but the new boundaries for the district will work to the Democrats' benefit due to mid-decade redistricting in the Golden State, according to KCRA.

In the top-two primary for the November race, Gallagher has obtained 44% of the vote as of Wednesday, compared with 40.1% for Democrat State Sen. Mike McGuire, whom the Republican will presumably face off against in the November election. Democrat Audrey Denney is in a distant third place with just over 14% of the vote.





Today, the people of Northern California reminded us what democracy looks like.



Neighbors showed up. Volunteers stepped up. Voters made their voices heard.



When good people come together, they can accomplish extraordinary things — and today we’re on the road to take America… — Mike McGuire (@ilike_mike) June 3, 2026

“There is no better preparation for Congress than years of standing firm for this state outnumbered and outgunned in Sacramento. Assemblyman Gallagher did that without flinching every single day,” California Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones wrote on X regarding Gallagher.

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“The Assembly will not be the same without him and Washington is lucky to have him. Godspeed James,” Jones added.

Congratulations to Assemblyman @J_Gallagher4CA on taking California's fight to Washington. There is no better preparation for Congress than years of standing firm for this state outnumbered and outgunned in Sacramento. Assemblyman Gallagher did that without flinching every single… pic.twitter.com/lMw6Cr0Z0X — Brian W. Jones (@SenBrianJones) June 10, 2026

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