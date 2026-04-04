Sec. Rubio: The Family of Iran's Famous General Were 'Living Lavishly' in U.S. Before Facing Deportation

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced that family members of the deceased Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani will soon be deported from the United States after he moved to cancel their visas earlier this week.

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Until recently, Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter were green card holders living in lavishly in the United States.



Afshar is the niece of deceased Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani. She is also an outspoken supporter of the Iranian regime who celebrated attacks on… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) April 4, 2026

Soleimani was one of the most powerful military figures in Iran before his death in 2020. For decades, he served as the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's Quds Force, a group heavily focused on providing support and intelligence to Iran’s regional partners. Soleimani was killed in a U.S. drone strike on the orders of President Donald Trump during his first term.

The two members of the Soleimani family facing removal from the United States are Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter, and were “living lavishly,” according to Rubio.

“Afshar is the niece of deceased Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani,” Rubio said in a statement on social media. “She is also an outspoken supporter of the Iranian regime who celebrated attacks on Americans and referred to our country as the ‘Great Satan.’”

“The Trump Administration will not allow our country to become a home for foreign nationals who support anti-American terrorist regimes,” Rubio continued.

The two have been taken into custody by ICE and are awaiting removal.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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