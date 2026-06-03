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Tipsheet

New Jersey Mayor Ras Baraka Says What Democrats Really Want to Do With ICE

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 03, 2026 11:30 AM
New Jersey Mayor Ras Baraka Says What Democrats Really Want to Do With ICE
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Delaney Hall, the ICE facility in New Jersey, has been the latest target of the Democrats' anti-ICE crusade. Thanks to Democrat lies about the facility, likes that were debunked by New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who visited the facility. 

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But that reality doesn't matter to Democrats. They have one goal: shut down ICE and Border Patrol, which is nothing more than a de facto abolition of America's immigration laws. Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, who has helped foment the violent riots against ICE, said as much.

He wants Delaney Hall shut down because, he claims, there's 'irrefutable evidence' that the facility is 'uninhabitable.'

"Reality: DHS has directly rejected this as political theater. Detainees receive 3 meals daily, including fajitas, stir-fry, and BBQ chicken. They also get full medical/dental/mental health care, clean bedding, recreation access, and phones for lawyers/family. No verified hunger strike exists. Their care and quality of food is higher than many had before they were detained. The entire thing is a staged op," Kolvet wrote.

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Related:

BORDER PATROL DELAWARE DHS ICE NEW JERSEY

Right. They seem to have dropped the ball if Delaney Hall is that bad. But it's not that bad.

"No lawbreakers in the history of human civilization have been better treated than illegal aliens," wrote DHS. "While sanctuary politicians continue to promote hoaxes about ICE detention facilities, we’ll keep working to get criminal illegal aliens OUT of our country."

They don't need evidence. The narrative is what's important.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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Every WI Democrat Running for Governor Would Repeal Act 10, and Here's What That Means for Taxpayers Amy Curtis
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