Guess Who Inspired the Michigan Synagogue Terror Attack

In a move that should be surprising to absolutely no-one, the FBI has announced that the recent attempted terror attack on the Temple Israel synagogue was “a Hezbollah-inspired act of terrorism purposely targeting the Jewish community and the largest Jewish temple in Michigan,” CNN reported on Monday.

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#BREAKING: FBI says Michigan synagogue attack was terrorism and inspired by Hezbollah. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) March 30, 2026

Based off the new info from the FBI today, the US welcomed in a Lebanese national and gave him American citizenship only for him to repay it by committing a Hezbollah directed & inspired terrorist attack at a Michigan synagogue in which he had hoped to slaughter Jewish children. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 30, 2026

In the attack, naturalized citizen from Lebanon Ayman Ghazali used his vehicle as a battering ram to destroy the facility. He had loaded his truck with fireworks and gasoline to use it as a bomb. Thankfully, the carnage ended before Ghazali could hurt any innocent people due to Ghazali taking his own life during a shootout with security.

Authorities say that Ghazali had immersed himself in “pro-Hezbollah and Iranian militant propaganda” and uploaded content to an album labeled "Vengeance” before carrying out the attack, Fox News reported.

Ghazali was motivated “to seek retribution” after the deaths of family members in Lebanon during the war between Hezbollah and Israel. He had chosen the location for his attack because he believed that it hosted “the largest gathering of Israelis in the state of Michigan in the United States.”

“I have booby trapped the car,” Ghazali said in a video describing his plans. “I will forcibly enter and start shooting them. God willing, I will kill as many of them as I possibly can.”

The only fatality in the failed attack was Ghazali himself.

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