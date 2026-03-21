Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Investigator Behind the Russian Collusion Hoax, Dies at 81

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller has passed away at the age of 81. The cause of death is unknown, but he had reportedly suffered from Parkinson’s before his death.

Advertisement

🚨 BREAKING: Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller has passed away at 81 — AP



Mueller was formerly the FBI director and led the Trump-Russia investigationpic.twitter.com/4l2g9jmWcQ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 21, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who investigated President Trump over the Russia Collusion hoax, had DlED, per MSNOW



He was 81 years old.



Last year, Bob was subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee to testify, but ignored it. pic.twitter.com/zOgpbgPWwR — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 21, 2026

Mueller had served as the director of the FBI from 2001 to 2013, but was best known for leading the two-year investigation into alleged connections between President Donald Trump and the Russian government during the 2016 election in a false narrative that was pushed heavily by Democrats and their media allies.

Republicans had called Mueller to testify in front of Congress last year, but he ignored the subpoena. Fox News had reported that Mueller was unable to appear due to a Parkinson’s diagnosis, according to family members.

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, who led the Russia investigation into Trump’s 2016 campaign, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and cannot comply with a congressional subpoena about the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, his family reportedly says. pic.twitter.com/UuaZVd5akN — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 1, 2025

President Donald Trump did not mince words when he first reacted to the death of Mueller, stating in a post on social media: “Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!”

JUST IN - Trump posts that he is glad former FBI chief, Robert Mueller has died, "He can no longer hurt innocent people!" pic.twitter.com/ducbvAfyDr — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 21, 2026

Mueller’s death was first reported by MS Now.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.