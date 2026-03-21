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Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Investigator Behind the Russian Collusion Hoax, Dies at 81

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 21, 2026 1:55 PM
Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Investigator Behind the Russian Collusion Hoax, Dies at 81
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller has passed away at the age of 81. The cause of death is unknown, but he had reportedly suffered from Parkinson’s before his death.

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Mueller had served as the director of the FBI from 2001 to 2013, but was best known for leading the two-year investigation into alleged connections between President Donald Trump and the Russian government during the 2016 election in a false narrative that was pushed heavily by Democrats and their media allies.

Republicans had called Mueller to testify in front of Congress last year, but he ignored the subpoena. Fox News had reported that Mueller was unable to appear due to a Parkinson’s diagnosis, according to family members.

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP FBI FOX NEWS HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE RUSSIAN COLLUSION HOAX

President Donald Trump did not mince words when he first reacted to the death of Mueller, stating in a post on social media: “Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!”

Mueller’s death was first reported by MS Now.

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