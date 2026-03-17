Patriots Flooded Mitch McConnell's Office About the SAVE Act. Here's What They Did Next.

Much speculation had arisen over whether or not Senator Mitch McConnell would join with his Republican allies to vote in favor of the SAVE America Act. On Tuesday, he voted yes on advancing the legislation to debate, which passed with 51 votes. Now pressure is ramping up against senators believed to oppose implementing the talking filibuster to get the SAVE Act to Trump’s desk.

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🚨 BREAKING: Mitch McConnell has voted YES to advance the SAVE America Act, along with Susan Collins



This sets up the SAVE America Act’s first test vote to be SUCCESSFUL



Even if we end up at 50-50, JD Vance can still break the tie.



This is so far looking to be SUCCESSFUL pic.twitter.com/VwfR9svmmF — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 17, 2026

Breaking: US Senate advances the SAVE America Act, a GOP-backed bill that would overhaul the process to vote in federal elections



Final Vote:

🟢 Yes: 51

🔴 No: 48



GOP NO Votes:

🔴 Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) pic.twitter.com/knHIpWEIGD — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) March 17, 2026

McConnell has been identified as one of the weak links in the fight. In response, advocates for the SAVE Act have flooded his office to demand that he advance President Trump’s agenda on the election integrity bill. Conservative influencer Nick Sortor spent an hour and a half of Monday afternoon calling the office of McConnell, only to discover that the phones had seemingly been rolled.

Breaking: US Senate advances the SAVE America Act, a GOP-backed bill that would overhaul the process to vote in federal elections



Final Vote:

🟢 Yes: 51

🔴 No: 48



GOP NO Votes:

🔴 Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) pic.twitter.com/knHIpWEIGD — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) March 17, 2026

Instead of a staffer answering, callers are met with a voicemail message stating that McConnell’s office is receiving a high number of calls. Callers are unable to leave a message to the office.

Despite the best efforts of election integrity advocates, Senate Majority Leader John Thune continues to say that the votes simply aren’t there to advance the SAVE Act by implementing the talking filibuster. Instead, the GOP is using this as an opportunity to get Democrats “on the record” about their radical views on sensible election security measures.

Sadly, the bill is all but certain to die in the Senate.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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