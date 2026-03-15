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There Have Been Some Crazy Developments on Virginia's Firearms Situation

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 15, 2026 9:00 AM
There Have Been Some Crazy Developments on Virginia's Firearms Situation
AP Photo/Lisa Marie Pane

From a massive protest to Democrats carving out cutouts for themselves while ensuring that their constituents remain unprotected, Virginia has seen some wild developments in regards to their firearms situation in the past few days.

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As has widely been reported, Virginia gun owners are under attack from Democrats in the state legislature who have passed a sweeping gun control agenda to disarm their citizens. Of course, they have ensured that the politicians who pass the measures have adequate protection, with one carve out in their legislation reading: “the provisions of this section shall not apply to any member of the General Assembly who leaves a handgun in an unattended motor vehicle.” Funny how that works.

Republicans have been strongly pushing back against the ridiculous nature of the assault on the Second Amendment. State Rep. Tom Garrett thought that a measure to restrict individuals from carrying a firearm while on any public street or roadway was so insane that it could only be described as a prank.

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GUN BAN GUN CONTROL GUN OWNERS SECOND AMENDMENT VIRGINIA

Second Amendment activists held a huge protest outside of the Virginia State Capitol as well. One group provided 30 round capacity 5.56 magazines to attendees due to a restriction on magazine sizes that is sure to be signed by Gov. Abigail Spanberger in the coming days.

And all of this comes just days after an Islamic terrorist opened fire on students and professors at a college campus in Virginia with a gun that he managed to acquire illegally in the first place. But sure, let’s disarm the good guys instead.

Editor’s Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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