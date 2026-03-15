There Have Been Some Crazy Developments on Virginia's Firearms Situation

From a massive protest to Democrats carving out cutouts for themselves while ensuring that their constituents remain unprotected, Virginia has seen some wild developments in regards to their firearms situation in the past few days.

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A man from Bangladesh introduced bill SB749 and got passed, a very extensive gun ban bill in Virginia



It’s headed to the governor’s desk to be signed, she’s expected to sign it



“Some guy from Bangladesh just banned American citizens from owning firearms in Virginia. Saddam… pic.twitter.com/wJ4ytBVTvi — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 11, 2026

As has widely been reported, Virginia gun owners are under attack from Democrats in the state legislature who have passed a sweeping gun control agenda to disarm their citizens. Of course, they have ensured that the politicians who pass the measures have adequate protection, with one carve out in their legislation reading: “the provisions of this section shall not apply to any member of the General Assembly who leaves a handgun in an unattended motor vehicle.” Funny how that works.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Virginia Democrats just voted to EXEMPT THEMSELVES from their coming tyrannical gun control laws



2A ONLY gets violated for citizens:



“The provisions of this section shall not apply to any member of the General Assembly who leaves a handgun in an unattended motor… pic.twitter.com/5faU54ZiRW — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 14, 2026

Republicans have been strongly pushing back against the ridiculous nature of the assault on the Second Amendment. State Rep. Tom Garrett thought that a measure to restrict individuals from carrying a firearm while on any public street or roadway was so insane that it could only be described as a prank.

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. Virginia Rep. Tom Garrett goes BERSERK on Democrats for trying to CRIMINALIZE nearly all gunowners statewide pic.twitter.com/GjREstMyCq



"I wondered if we were being PRANKED when I read the words in this bill! This bill would prevent people in Virginia from carrying… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 14, 2026

Second Amendment activists held a huge protest outside of the Virginia State Capitol as well. One group provided 30 round capacity 5.56 magazines to attendees due to a restriction on magazine sizes that is sure to be signed by Gov. Abigail Spanberger in the coming days.

🚨 JUST IN: HUNDREDS of pro-2nd Amendment Americans show up in force to peacefully oppose Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger’s impending draconian gun control bill



30-round AR-15 magazines were HANDED OUT and are about to be banned by Dems



🎥 @Wid_Lyman pic.twitter.com/WmcbSFAPjh — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 14, 2026

And all of this comes just days after an Islamic terrorist opened fire on students and professors at a college campus in Virginia with a gun that he managed to acquire illegally in the first place. But sure, let’s disarm the good guys instead.

Editor’s Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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