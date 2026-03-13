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Tipsheet

Guess Who Just Blocked the DOJ From Subpoenaing Jerome Powell

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 13, 2026 8:30 PM
Guess Who Just Blocked the DOJ From Subpoenaing Jerome Powell
Diego M. Radzinschi/ALM via AP

U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg, the judge Republicans attempted to impeach over the Arctic Frost scandal and who has gained a reputation for siding against the Trump administration, has made headlines once more for blocking a Department of Justice attempt to subpoena Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

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Boasberg’s decision included a number of quotes from President Donald Trump about Powell. Boasberg has claimed that the Trump administration was using the subpoena “as a tactic to pressure Powell into lowering interest rates,” according to Just The News. He further alleged that U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro’s investigation into Powell was intended to pressure him into following the orders of the Trump administration.

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DOJ DONALD TRUMP JEROME POWELL JUDGES TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

His decision was unsealed Friday afternoon, but indicated that it was written on Wednesday.

“Did prosecutors issue those subpoenas for a proper purpose? The Court finds that they did not,” Boasberg wrote in the decision.

“On the other side of the scale, the Government has offered no evidence whatsoever that Powell committed any crime other than displeasing the President,” Boasberg continued.

Feelings amongst conservatives that the Judiciary Branch has worked tirelessly to upend the Trump administration only continues to grow as many of these decisions, which are obviously dripping with partisan bias, are released.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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