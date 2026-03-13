Guess Who Just Blocked the DOJ From Subpoenaing Jerome Powell

U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg, the judge Republicans attempted to impeach over the Arctic Frost scandal and who has gained a reputation for siding against the Trump administration, has made headlines once more for blocking a Department of Justice attempt to subpoena Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

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🚨 BREAKING: US Attorney Jeanine Pirro just announced activist Judge Boasberg has BLOCKED a Grand Jury from investigating the Federal Reserve



Pirro says this block is TOTALLY ILLEGAL.



THE HOUSE NEEDS TO START IMPEACHING THESE ACTIVIST JUDGES. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!



"As a result,… pic.twitter.com/7a5yz7sM4P — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 13, 2026

Activist Judge James Boasberg insanely and illegally blocks US Attorney Jeanine Pirro from investigating Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.



Powell is evidently now above the law.



Boasberg needs to be impeached.



Enough of this judicial tyranny!pic.twitter.com/gOvmBxGq8c — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 13, 2026

JUST IN: Judge Boasberg has rejected DOJ’s subpoenas for Jerome Powell, finding they were issued for an improper purpose — Trump’s bid to pressure him to lower interest rates https://t.co/yU6M1an9vS pic.twitter.com/xBUA9tiEN4 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) March 13, 2026

Boasberg’s decision included a number of quotes from President Donald Trump about Powell. Boasberg has claimed that the Trump administration was using the subpoena “as a tactic to pressure Powell into lowering interest rates,” according to Just The News. He further alleged that U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro’s investigation into Powell was intended to pressure him into following the orders of the Trump administration.

His decision was unsealed Friday afternoon, but indicated that it was written on Wednesday.

“Did prosecutors issue those subpoenas for a proper purpose? The Court finds that they did not,” Boasberg wrote in the decision.

“On the other side of the scale, the Government has offered no evidence whatsoever that Powell committed any crime other than displeasing the President,” Boasberg continued.

Feelings amongst conservatives that the Judiciary Branch has worked tirelessly to upend the Trump administration only continues to grow as many of these decisions, which are obviously dripping with partisan bias, are released.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

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