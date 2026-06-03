CENTCOM Disabled a 'Non-Compliant' Vessel in the Arabian Gulf

Last night, Iran launched numerous airstrikes against U.S. bases throughout the Middle East, including in Erbil, Iraq, Bahrain, and Kuwait. Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) released a statement after launching the strikes, stating that massive, escalating attack on assets located across were made in retaliation for the “arrogance and blatant aggression committed by the terrorist American forces” after the U.S. launched self-defense strikes against Iranian radar and drone capabilities on the island of Qeshm.

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Yesterday, CENTCOM also disabled a 'non-compliant' vessel in the Arabian Gulf as part of the ongoing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Here's more from CENTCOM:

U.S. forces disabled an unladen oil tanker that was attempting to sail toward an Iranian port on the Arabian gulf, June 2. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) enforced blockade measures against Botswana-flagged M/T Lexie as it transited international waters toward Kharg Island. The ship's crew ignored repeated warnings, failing to comply with directions from U.S. forces multiple times over a 24-hour period. A U.S. aircraft ultimately disabled the vessel by firing a Hellfire missile into the ship's engine roo, preventing the tanker from reaching Iran. CENTCOM began implementing the blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on April 13. U.S. forces have disabled six commercial vessels and redirected 122 as the ceasefire with Iran continues.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth also shared footage of the strike.

The tanker was reportedly sanctioned by the U.S. in March of last year.

The US attacked the Iranian-linked Oil Tanker "LEXIE" in the Persian Gulf, using hellfire missile.



*this tanker was sanctioned by the US in March 2025. (AIS signal 10 days ago) https://t.co/YJH7YYyC1z pic.twitter.com/Iifd8PGAUT — MenchOsint (@MenchOsint) June 2, 2026

The tanker has a long history of violating sanctions, it seems.

LEXIE (9203277) began violating Iran sanctions in August 2019 and has shipped 47M barrels of Iranian oil since. Her activities became public in November 2020, but US OFAC then waited another five years to finally sanction her. https://t.co/pA2DQ2cTh9 — TankerTrackers.com, Inc. (@TankerTrackers) June 2, 2026

That was during the Biden administration, so that tracks.

Botswana does not operate a ship registry. Because it is a landlocked country, the government has officially alerted the International Maritime Organization that any vessels claiming to be flagged to Botswana are doing so fraudulently. — Phillip.png ⚡🐢 (@phillipstewart) June 2, 2026

An interesting observation. Botswana is landlocked between South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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