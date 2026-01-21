Trump Took on the International Elites at Davos. You Know They're Steaming
The Republicans Are Launching an Investigation Into Ilhan Omar's Mysterious Net Worth Explosion

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 21, 2026 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-05) will be subject to a House Oversight Committee investigation into the rapid growth of her potential $30 million net worth.

Omar’s net worth has been the subject of much scrutiny, as her required financial disclosure documents from when she took office revealed a negative net worth of $65,000. Now, the congresswoman reports having between $6 million and $30 million.

Much of that is assumed to have come from the rapid growth of her husband’s Obama-linked venture capital firm Rose Lake Capital, which went from near-worthless in 2022 to managing over $60 billion in assets.

Republican Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (KY-01) could potentially subpoena Tim Mynett, Omar’s husband since 2020, the New York Post reported.

“There are a lot of questions as to how her husband accumulated so much wealth over the past two years,” Comer told the New York Post. “It’s not possible. It’s not. I’m a money guy. It’s not possible.”

Investigators will be searching for any links to Omar, her husband, and the billions of dollars of fraud committed by many in Minnesota’s Somali population.

“While Minnesotans have been getting fleeced to the tune of $9 billion by Somali fraudsters, Ilhan Omar and her husband have been raking in millions through their shady businesses,” House Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer (MN-06) said in a statement to the New York Post. “The explosion of wealth, plus the fact that convicted fraudsters helped fund Omar’s campaign, is worth an investigation by the Ethics Committee at the very least.”

Omar would be just the latest of Minnesota-based officials to come under investigation for potential involvement in the widespread fraud schemes.

