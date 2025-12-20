U.S. Seizes Ship Off Coast of Venezuela

The U.S. Coast Guard has seized a ship near Venezuela, according to a media report.

President Donald Trump ordered a blockade last week on sanctioned oil tankers traveling to and from Venezuela. In response, the Venezuelan Navy started escorting oil tankers, Townhall reported.

Exclusive: US interdicting sanctioned vessel off Venezuelan coast, officials say https://t.co/kXW3pp57hg https://t.co/kXW3pp57hg

BREAKING: The U.S. Coast Guard is currently interdicting a sanctioned vessel off the coast of Venezuela in international waters of the Caribbean Sea, according to three U.S. officials. https://t.co/RY51IiG3Hq — ABC News (@ABC) December 20, 2025

BREAKING: The U.S. Coast Guard is currently interdicting a sanctioned vessel off the coast of Venezuela in international waters of the Caribbean Sea, according to three U.S. officials. https://t.co/8crrgICgqX pic.twitter.com/GEVGf1SdmG — ABC News (@ABC) December 20, 2025

U.S. HAS ATTEMPTED TO INTERDICT AND SEIZE ANOTHER SANCTIONED VESSEL OFF COAST OF VENEZUELA IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS, TWO U.S. OFFICIALS TELL REUTERS — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) December 20, 2025

The United States attempted to interdict and seize another sanctioned vessels off the coast of Venezuela in international waters, according to officials. - Reuters — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) December 20, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: The United States Coast Guard is CURRENTLY interdicting a sanctioned vessel off the coast of Venezuela in the Caribbean, the second sanctioned vessel to be seized - Reuters



HUGE FAFO CONTINUES!



Welcome to the Trump Doctrine. We're taking our hemisphere BACK. pic.twitter.com/ilgQ2bRNWM — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 20, 2025

On Dec. 10, the U.S. seized an oil tanker. The actions apply more pressure to the country's president, Nicolás Maduro.

