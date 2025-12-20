NO ONE Should Be Clapping for the Providence Mayor After the Brown University...
Tipsheet

U.S. Seizes Ship Off Coast of Venezuela

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | December 20, 2025 1:48 PM
Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool

The U.S. Coast Guard has seized a ship near Venezuela, according to a media report. 

President Donald Trump ordered a blockade last week on sanctioned oil tankers traveling to and from Venezuela. In response, the Venezuelan Navy started escorting oil tankers, Townhall reported. 

On Dec. 10, the U.S. seized an oil tanker. The actions apply more pressure to the country's president, Nicolás Maduro. 

