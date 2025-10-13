Trump Heaps Praise on Netanyahu
Tipsheet

Let's Celebrate Charlie Kirk on Oct 14

Jonathan Garthwaite
Jonathan Garthwaite | October 13, 2025 12:01 AM
Salem Media

Join us as we unite across the nation to celebrate the life and impact of Charlie Kirk—a bold voice for truth, faith, and freedom.

In recognition of Congress’ declaration of the National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk (October 14), we invite you to take part in this special tribute.

Advertisement

Enter to Win “I Am Charlie” Prizes

Every weekday through Friday, October 31, we’re awarding prizes that celebrate Charlie’s enduring legacy and the movement he inspired.

  • Grand Prize: A complete “I Am Charlie” merchandise pack — including a hoodie, t-shirt, cap, and mug.
  • 100 First Place Winners: Choice of “I Am Charlie” t-shirt or mug.
  • Plus, every entrant receives an exclusive 31% discount code for any “I Am Charlie” t-shirt at FreedomAndFaithStore.com — honoring Charlie’s 31 years of impact.

Earn More Opportunities to Win

You can enter once each day, and complete optional bonus activities for extra entries — including:

  • Sharing the promotion with friends 
  • Uploading a photo honoring Charlie’s memory
  • Sharing your favorite Charlie Kirk video

Each action celebrates the spirit of Charlie’s message and helps spread the values he championed.

Why We Remember

Charlie Kirk’s influence continues to shape hearts and minds across our country. His unwavering commitment to truth and faith leaves a legacy worth celebrating—and living out every day.

Join us as we remember, reflect, and carry forward the mission he lived for.

Enter Now!

Celebrate the life. Carry the legacy.

Enter today—and every day—through October 31 for your opportunity to win and honor Charlie Kirk’s impact on our world.

