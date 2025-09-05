CBS News Staffers on the Verge of Revolt If This Person Is Hired
He Served 27 Years In Prison for a Murder He Didn't Commit. Now...
VIP
PBS Is Preparing for Layoffs While 'Sesame Street' Shows Them How to Survive
Trump Blames Powell for Weak Jobs Report, Demands Fed Rate Cuts
Inside the 'War Room' Hunting America’s Lost Immigrant Children
Newsom Aims to Sidestep Federal Authority, Sets Up 'West Coast Health Alliance'
Blame It on the Kaine
Tennessee Joins 25-State Coalition Defending Second Amendment Rights for Travelers
VIP
Emmer Slams Walz Over Deadly Minnesota Church Shooting, Calls for Repeal of Trans...
12 Charged in Illegal Alien Smuggling Ring
Court Reveals Which Items Were Seized During FBI Raid of Bolton’s Home
Polls Show Strong Approval for President Trump As Second Term Gains Momentum
Trump Reverses Biden-Harris H-2A Visa Rules to Ease Farmer Burdens, Boost Rural Economy
Feds Seize Record-Breaking Chemical Haul Meant for Cartel
Tipsheet

DOD Calls Out 'Highly Provocative' Move by Venezuela

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel | September 05, 2025 6:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Two Venezuelan military planes flew over a U.S. Navy ship that was conducting counter-drug operations, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

The DOD released a statement Thursday night, accusing the Maduro regime of engaging in a “highly provocative move.”

Advertisement

“[T]oday, two Maduro regime military aircraft flew near a US Navy vessel in international waters. This highly provocative move was designed to interfere with our counter narco-terror operations. The cartel running Venezuela is strongly advised not to pursue any further effort to obstruct, deter or interfere with counter-narcotics and counter-terror operations carried out by the US military,” the statement read.

This comes two days after the U.S. attacked a boat where Venezuelan crime syndicate Tren de Aragua was drug-smuggling in the Caribbean Sea. The attack killed 11 narco-terrorists.

CBS News reported that the Venezuelan aircraft were allegedly armed F-16 fighter jets.

The U.S. ship that was being flown over was the USS Jason Dunham, an Aegis guided-missile destroyer, according to CBS. The ship is part of a flotilla of warships sent to the area recently in order to go after narco-terrorists and criminal organizations.

Recommended

CBS News Staffers on the Verge of Revolt If This Person Is Hired Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The Trump administration has accused Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro of helping drug cartels in order to traffic narcotics into the U.S. 

Last month, the Justice Department placed a $50 million bounty on Maduro’s head, with Attorney General Pam Bondi saying that “[H]e is one of the largest narco traffickers in the world, and a threat to our national security.”

The administration designated both Tren de Aragua and another Venezuelan crime syndicate, Cartel de Los Soles, as foreign terrorist organizations earlier this year.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE VENEZUELA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CBS News Staffers on the Verge of Revolt If This Person Is Hired Matt Vespa
Court Reveals Which Items Were Seized During FBI Raid of Bolton’s Home Sarah Arnold
He Served 27 Years In Prison for a Murder He Didn't Commit. Now He Is Free. Jeff Charles
It's Been an Ugly Week for Failed Democratic VP Nominees Named Tim Guy Benson
Washingtonian Food Editor Says Trump Should Stay Out of D.C. Restaurants Jeff Charles
Trump Savages Democrats in Post on Epstein Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

CBS News Staffers on the Verge of Revolt If This Person Is Hired Matt Vespa
Advertisement